Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Where is Nicole Kidman living now amid split from husband Keith Urban?
Subscribe
Where is Nicole Kidman living now amid split from husband Keith Urban?

Where is Nicole Kidman living now amid split from husband Keith Urban?

Babygirl actress Nicole Kidman and her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, are divorcing – so where is the star living now?

nicole kidman at country music awards© Getty Images
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Share this:

Hollywood felt shockwaves when It couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, announced their split. After 19 years of marriage, the actress and country singer have called it quits. The divorce could take a while, and will involve dividing up their colossal property portfolio that spans different continents, but in the meantime, where are they living? Discover why Nicole was living 4,000 miles away from her former partner for two months ahead of the split…

Reports have suggested that the divorce has been spearheaded by Keith, but that has not been officially confirmed. It is believed that he actually chose to move out of the family home in Nashville and is now at his own property, also in the area.

With an incredible acting career, Nicole is always so busy with her work taking her to all corners of the globe. The star has spent two months in the UK filming Practical Magic 2, alongside Sandra Bullock. She recently returned to the US and is believed to remain at the family home, a place which is showcased on social media occasionally.

Nicole Kidman in a white dress sitting on a brown leather sofa© Vogue
Nicole's seen in her nashville home

The 12,000-square-foot estate was acquired by the couple for a dazzling $3.47 million in 2008. It features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. According to reports, the property comprises 20 rooms spread across three floors, including a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. There is also a home cinema, a swimming pool and tennis courts. It's unknown what will come of the house.

Nicole and Keith share two daughters, Sunday and Faith, while Nicole also has two children, Bella and Connor, with her ex, Tom Cruise. The star spoke about her love of motherhood to the BBC: "I love raising children. They make me feel good, and I love being around, and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach."

Actors Nicole Kidman and husband Tom Cruise arrive at Sydney Kingsford Smith airport and introduce their children Connor and Isabella to the media January 24, 1996 in Sydney, Australia© Patrick Riviere, Getty
Nicole Kidman and then-husband Tom Cruise in 1996 with their two children

Staying at Boy George's former home

Earlier this month, Nicole and Keith's time apart sparked rumours about the strain their relationship would be under. The MailOnline reported that Nicole was spending £65,000 a month on a Hampstead mansion to live in during UK filming, and instead of spending just a few weeks apart before catching up, this was reportedly a longer period of time. The grand home was once owned by pop star Boy George and served as the most incredible base for the actress while she was in town. The Grade II Listed Gothic Villa boasts six bedrooms, interiors designed by Kelly Hoppen and its very own meditation room.

In July, Nicole submitted her application to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) and is house hunting in Cascais, a wealthy seaside area near Lisbon, according to local media outlet SIC Notícias. So perhaps Portugal is where Nicole will end up long-term, but watch this space. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More