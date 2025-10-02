Nicole Kidman's 'extraordinary' divorce documents reveal future of $50m family homes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split shocked us all, as they announced on 29 September plans to go their separate ways after 19 years together. The Perfect Couple actress has officially filed for divorce from her husband, and court documents have touched upon what will happen regarding the division of their mammoth property portfolio.

It has been reported that the papers, filed in Tennessee, reveal: "All properties, trusts, and business assets remain separate," which indicates that Nicole and Keith have owned separate properties from the start rather than being joint tenants.

Their property portfolio is said to be worth a staggering $50 million includes a main family home in Nashville, worth $3.4 million, a $6.77 million Beverly Hills home, a $13.5 million New York duplex, a $3.5 million Manhattan apartment, a $6.5 million (AUD) historic New South Wales retreat and a $6 million (AUD) penthouse in Sydney. Keith is also said to have his own Nashville base, which is where he is reportedly living at the moment. It is unknown which properties are owned by each party, but this unique set-up of very separate assets has surprised experts.



Gideon Alper, estate and family attorney at Alper Law has branded their plans "extraordinary". "It's one of the cleanest financial settlements we've seen from a celebrity couple," he adds. "No ongoing payments, no joint assets, and no courtroom battle, just a blueprint for moving on."

Unique custody arrangements

Another surprising area of the divorce settlement is that it has been reported that Nicole will be classed as the primary parent, for daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. The split will be 306 days with Nicole and just 59 days with Keith annually. It has also been revealed that neither parent will pay child support.

"This is extraordinary," says Gideon Alper. "In most divorces, child support reflects time spent with each parent. Here, even though Nicole has the children almost full-time, the agreement waives support entirely."

He continues: "Child support is designed to ensure children enjoy comparable lifestyles with each parent. But when both parties are multimillionaires, the court doesn't see the need to transfer money. Each parent can cover the children’s expenses directly."

Neither party has commented on the news, although HELLO! can confirm that the pair has indeed separated. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005 and have had a rollercoaster marriage. Keith has opened up about this in the past, revealing that his additions were an issue for them. During his wife's AFI Lifetime Achievement tribute ceremony, he candidly said: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens."

