EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shares his little luxuries from his wardrobe to homewares and holidays

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen refers to himself as "the Marquis of Marmite", thanks to his outlandish designs. But although his gloriously maximalist creations, including his recent collaboration with the home furnishings brand Terrys, exude luxury, the interiors expert keeps things more low-key in his own life.

© Katherine Malonda "Luxury is about believing yourself to be worthy of that luxury"

A luxury night out would, in fact, be a night in. There’s something so luxurious about not having to get tricked up and instead spending lovely, intimate, special time with my adoring wife and tribe of grandchildren. I love to go all over the world, but my extraordinarily orange drawing room always calls me back.

My most luxurious meal is, without a doubt, a kebab from the van just along the road. We’ll lay the table with the finest silverware, the candles will be flickering, the music will be soft, and we’ll eat a kebab. Luxury is nobody having to sacrifice themselves on the altar of the kitchen. There’s something so easy and informal about being together and eating a meal that none of us has prepared.

The simple luxury that brings me the most joy is gin. People assume that because I’m me, it has to be a complicated gin – that it needs to have been steeped in a gold bath for several millennia. But, much like the late Queen Mum, my taste in gin is for quantity over quality. I’m happy with Gordon’s and high-street tonic, as long as it’s in a nice glass with plentiful ice.

The little luxury I’d never compromise on is my signature scent. I found it 36 years ago, while on honeymoon, in Caffè Florian in Venice. It’s actually a home fragrance that costs around €20, but it’s synonymous with who I am. It smells of nutmeg, spice, frankincense, death, old churches and brimstone. The price isn’t luxurious, but the palaver involved to get it makes it a luxurious quest.

My ultimate long-haul destination is Mauritius, especially Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa; everything is so elegantly thought out. But we prefer to stay closer to home these days.

Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, Mauritius

For a staycation, I love The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny and Bodysgallen Hall in north Wales. I love finding somewhere pretty in the UK.

Cirencester has become very luxe in recent years. I’ve lived here for decades; now, every second shop is an upmarket coffee shop, which is wonderful. You don’t need to go to London to have a sophisticated experience.

The most luxurious item in my travel bag is the bag itself! I get all of my luggage from Jeffery-West. They’re not the most practical – in fact, they’re far too heavy – but they’re fabulously handmade.

My suits are all made bespoke by Barrington Ayre in Cirencester. When something is properly crafted, it’s more comfortable and reminds you that you deserve that little piece of luxury.

Ultimately, luxury is about believing yourself to be worthy of that luxury, and the boost of self-esteem that gives you.