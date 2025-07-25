Exclusive tour: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's colour-clash manor house with nine family members

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's private family home is every inch as fabulous as you'd expect – floral wallpaper, bright colours and quirky features aplenty.

The former Changing Rooms star's Cotswolds manor is busy not only in style, but also with footfall as there are ten people all under one roof, with his two daughters, their husbands and four small grandchildren all residing with him and his wife Jackie.

While some may find this unconventional, Laurence points out to HELLO! that "this is exactly where families were 150 years ago. It was only the 20th century that came up with this rather silly idea that you had to leave the nest."

Eldest daughter, Cecile, and her husband, Dan, live in a conversion on the estate with their children, Albion, eight, and Demelza, four. While her sister, Hermione, and her husband, Drew, live in another wing with their children, Romilly, three, and Eleanora, who is 18 months. Take a tour of Laurence's eclectic abode…

© Steve Thorp Photography Brand-new kitchen The couple have gone for bright blue shaker cabinets and a white splashback, with perfectly curated kitchen accessories in orange and red offering contrasting pops of colour that tie in with the wow-factor floor. Fans adored Laurence's kitchen design when he debuted it on his Instagram at the end of last year, particularly sharing the love for his statement tiled floor. "Colour, finally colour. So bored with white-beige homes. This is stunning. You should be a designer," one user joked.



© Steve Thorp Photography Grand dining room The family dining room has enough space for everyone to gather together for meals. The grand entertaining room has regal chairs, gilded touches and a traditional open fire. The light-and-airy room opens out onto the garden area, which is another place where the family unite. "We've got the most spectacular garden," Laurence boasts.

© Steve Thorp Photography Drawing room No manor house would be complete without a drawing room, and Laurence's is impeccably designed. The floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, complete with handy ladder, are a real focal point – proving it's a lived-in space, not just a carefully curated one. Contrasting colours and the most amazing wallpaper from Laurence's own collection make this a gem of a room.

© Steve Thorp Photography Beautiful bedroom Laurence and Jackie admit that their grandchildren often sneak into their marital bedroom, a space he shows off for his HELLO! photoshoot. The room is decorated with rich red and orange tones, with a mix of bold patterns giving it a ultra-luxury hotel vibe. Antique wooden bedside tables, vintage-style lamps and a gilded painting above the bed all add another level of grandeur to this spectacular room.



© Steve Thorp Photography Romilly's bedroom Laurence designed a special pattern for his granddaughter, Romilly's, room, which is an all-pink haven. The room even has a pink radiator and coordinating shutters. "Gorgeous. Love the wallpaper, Mr LLB," and "Just beautiful," were among the comments on Laurence's Instagram when he shared a look inside.

© Steve Thorp Photography Guest bathroom The guest bathroom is brimming with fun, featuring electric orange walls, a roll-top bath complete with mural on and a throne-like chair positioned next to it. A lesson in how to unapologetically do colour.

© Steve Thorp Photography Future proofing Even the staircase has an injection of personality with a jam-packed gallery wall. This space has been designed with future use in mind too, as Laurence explains: "It's got electrical points at the top and the bottom in case we ever need a stairlift, and a little point halfway up so we can install a mini bar."