King Charles forced to clarify Buckingham Palace changes after flurry of errors

His Majesty King Charles III must be a fan of the festive season because he's opening a Christmas shop at Buckingham Palace for the very first time. The iconic Royal Mews will play host to a pop-up store dedicated to festive fun, including items like tree decorations, gifts and even joyful foodie finds. However, after a few publications and many social media accounts wrongfully called the plans a "Christmas market," the team were forced to clarify that there will not be a fully-fledged market.

The Royal Collection Trust has advertised the news on their website. "From 14th November to 5th January, our reimagined Royal Mews shop will be reopened, serving as a premier destination for all your Christmas gifts, tree decorations and festive food. As well as offering our bestselling gift ideas, this year the Royal Mews store will feature a full-size advent calendar with daily reveals of new products, limited editions, exclusive treats and special collector's items. Check back later for updates on what the Royal Mews Christmas Pop Up has in store for you this Christmas."

At the end of the post, a bold section was added, and it read: "Please note that the Royal Mews Christmas Shop is a pop-up shop selling Royal Collection Trust festive products within the existing Royal Mews shop space and is not a Christmas market. There will not be a Christmas market at Buckingham Palace."

This isn't the first time that King Charles has changed the way royal residences are run, in fact, he's made a number of changes since taking the helm of the monarchy. Many of the modifications have been welcomed by fans and visitors, including opening Balmoral for tours. However, one of the changes that wasn't met with positivity was the decision to make Windsor Castle locals pay for their tickets, when it used to be free for people within the borough. It's worth noting, they still receive 50 per cent off the admission fee.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles has decided to open a pop-up shop at Buckingham Palace

A lot of the changes have been eco orientated, including adding solar panels to Windsor Castle's roof and installing a 2,000-panel solar farm to the grounds of Sandringham. The monarch has long been a champion of the environment and now he's role allows him to make a real difference.

While many commend Charles for his efforts now, he wasn't always so well received. "When [Charles] became prominent and an adult, he took a strong line at a time when nature conservation was regarded as being slightly specialist," Sir David Attenborough once told the BBC. "But in fact, he was absolutely right and the world has come to see the world as he saw it."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Charles has long championed the environment