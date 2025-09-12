Why King Charles and Prince Harry's private reunion took place at Clarence House not Buckingham Palace

Royal watchers worldwide had their eyes on the family this week when Prince Harry made his long-awaited return to the UK, and, on Wednesday, met up with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months, amid the family rift. The Duke of Sussex was captured on video arriving in a car at 17:20 at his father's London residence, Clarence House, before heading to an engagement later in the evening. It is confirmed that the two had a "private tea" and that Prince Harry stayed for just under an hour – but why didn't the reunion take place at Buckingham Palace?

Clarence House is the primary residence of King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, and is more of a private home for them than Buckingham Palace, which is the "administrative headquarters of the Monarch" and more of a "working building, according to the royal website. It was likely chosen because the father-son pair might have wanted a more peaceful and quiet place for a private family meeting, rather than somewhere where more official, duty-oriented royal affairs typically take place. After all, it's Prince Harry's first visit to his father since he briefly saw him following his cancer diagnosis in February last year.

© Getty Images Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House to see his father the King for the first time in 18 months

Additionally, the King hasn't moved into Buckingham Palace just yet, as it's set to undergo extensive renovations until 2027, as revealed in the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report last year. Gorgeous as it is, a building site probably wouldn't give the two the privacy that they'd like for such an important moment!

Above all, Clarence House is more than just a residence for the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, and he has a rich, meaningful history with the property that dates far earlier than when he moved in back in 2003. Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, explains: "Clarence House was passed down from the Queen Mother to King Charles III when he was still Prince Charles, so it has a lot of sentimental value. The monarch has even spoken about his fond memories of spending time there as a child."

Prince Harry's visit to the UK

The Duke of Sussex paid a four-day visit to his homeland on a series of engagements outside of meeting with his father, including the Wellchild Awards and an appearance at the Diana Award, where he reflected on the legacy left behind by his late mother, Princess Diana.

His spokesperson suggested that the visit had gone well, saying: "He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him."