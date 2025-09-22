Most luxurious royal home features – including a 'thoughtful' addition to Buckingham Palace

It's no secret that a royal residence means luxury. Huge drawing rooms, extensive grounds and luxurious decor have long been associated with royal properties, particularly Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. But private residences of the likes of King Charles and Prince William aren't without their touches of luxe. Homes, including Clarence House and Anmer Hall, are not open to the public, meaning royals are left to enjoy their opulent home features in peace. From the Princess of Wales' tennis obsession to her husband's love of swimming, many of the royals can enjoy their hobbies from the luxury of their own home – thanks to an array of

Of course, a lot of these home features are a result of the royals' need for privacy. Prince William could hardly go swimming at his local leisure centre or King Charles at one of London's lidos without turning a few heads. So, the royals are keeping it close to home. Keep scrolling to learn about the most luxurious amenities the British royals have on tap…

1/ 5 © GC Images The swimming pool dates back decades Swimming pool at Buckingham Palace Buckingham Palace is the ultimate quintessential royal pad, and it comes with an impressive swimming pool to match its historic status. The palace, situated in the City of Westminster, features a pool which was originally commissioned by King George VI in 1938 so his daughters, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Princess Margaret, could have swimming lessons in private. In 2023, Lord Frederick Windsor's wife Sophie revealed that the late Queen had encouraged her to use the Buckingham Palace pool to help swim off an injury stemming from a car accident. "She told us that when horses had broken backs, they swam, and so she let me use her pool at Buckingham Palace. That’s the reason I got better. It was so typically thoughtful," Sophie said.

2/ 5 © Getty Images William and Kate are set to move Tennis court at Forest Lodge Forest Lodge, the impressive home on the Windsor Home Park estate, is set to become the Prince and Princess of Wales' new pad – and it has a rather luxe feature. Forest Lodge, which is set upon the 4,800 acres of the royal estate, has a tennis court. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, Kate is a keen tennis fan and proved in 2023 that she is adept at playing herself when she took to the court with eight-time Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer, and held her own.

3/ 5 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Clarence House is the monarch's London home Cinema room at Clarence House Clarence House is the full-time London residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla. It is where they relax and unwind after a day of public engagements, and the cinema room is the perfect spot. It has been reported that the cinema room was installed by Charles' parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in the wine cellar. It was just one of the luxe features the late royal couple added, alongside their own sitting rooms furnished to their reflect their personal tastes. When it comes to what Charles may be watching in the cinema room, reruns of Poldark are on the cards. During a 2018 visit to Cornwall, Charles admitted to being a fan of the BBC historical drama based on books by novels by Winston Graham. "What I can't get over, watching that Poldark stuff on TV, is how many he wrote," Charles mused.

4/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Edward and Sophie live in Surrey Stables at Bagshot Park When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's home at Bagshot Park in Surrey, their horse stables are among the most impressive features. Unlike Buckingham Palace, Edward and Sophie's house and the surrounding grounds remain private; we do know that the family home sits over 51 acres, where the stables sit. Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is known to love horses and has driven carriages at the British Carriage Driving National Championships.

5/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Anmer Hall is the Wales' country pad near Sandringham Swimming pool at Anmer Hall When not enjoying a tennis match at Forest Lodge once they move, William and Kate will have time for swimming at their country residence, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Anmer Hall has an outside pool, meaning it is more appropriate for summertime or would make for a very brisk autumn dip! William is a keen swimmer, having avidly played water polo in his youth, and he now serves as patron of Swim England and the English Schools Swimming Association.