King Charles' team makes disappointing Balmoral announcement

King Charles' beloved Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, has now closed to the public, an announcement on Instagram has revealed. On Monday, the team shared an exterior photo of the iconic building, surrounded by Autumn leaves, and added a caption to inform members of the public that the royal residence is currently closed. As well as the building itself, the grounds, gardens and exhibitions are closed. Keep reading to find out when the castle will be throwing open its doors once again…

Since King Charles inherited the spectacular property from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he opened it to the public. Now, throughout the year, Balmoral Castle is open on various dates, for people to come and tour, being able to soak in the grandeur in real life. While it may be currently closed, there's hope on the horizon as the team have explained that it will re-open in October. Looking at the website, the 1 October is when tickets are available from.

© Getty Balmoral was said to be late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite royal residence

The full announcement read: "Balmoral Castle, including the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions, is currently closed to the public and will reopen in October. Join our mailing list and be the first to hear about our upcoming calendar of special events, tickets, exclusive news from the estate and castle, and the latest additions to our gift shop collections, all delivered directly to your inbox. Stay connected and never miss a moment of the magic of Balmoral. Subscribe to our mailing list via the link in bio!"

Autumn markets at Balmoral

From 17 – 19 October, the grounds will be transformed into a magical market. The website reads: "Join us for the Autumn Artisan Markets, run by Exclusively Highlands. Wander through all the stalls brimming with exquisite food, crafts, and gifts. Enjoy a day of shopping and delight in the creativity of talented artisans." It's a free market, and car parking costs £5.

At Christmas time, the shop is a winter wonderland, brimming with gorgeous gifts for the festive season. Last year, a seasonal post on Facebook read: "Step into our beautifully decorated Christmas shop and explore a thoughtfully curated collection of gifts, showcasing the timeless elegance and rich heritage of Balmoral. Each item is crafted from the finest materials, both from Scotland and beyond. After browsing, take a peaceful stroll around the estate and warm up in our cosy restaurant, surrounded by twinkling lights and holiday cheer – the perfect way to end a memorable day at Balmoral."

An iconic royal home

© AFP Photo/Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace Charles has opened his home to vistors since taking over

Balmoral has become synonymous with royal summers, and the late Queen Elizabeth II was particularly fond of the estate. It was first acquired by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1852 and boasts 50,000 acres of land. Interestingly, the property is privately owned by King Charles III, and not part of the Crown Estate, so Charles has free rein on what to do with it.