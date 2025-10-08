Where Dolly Parton is living amid health problems as sister asks for 'prayers'

Dolly Parton, 79, is currently resting up after experiencing unknown health issues and postponing her Las Vegas residency. Luckily, the iconic country singer has an incredible Nashville mansion where she loves spending time, and it's the perfect sanctuary for her to recoup. As Dolly's sister, Frieda, took to Facebook to ask for "prayers" for her older sister, we take a look around her beautiful home she purchased in 1999 for $400,000. The Jolene singer used to live with her husband, Carl Dean, until his death in March this year.

The property décor is as loud and proud as you'd expect from this eccentric superstar with colour-pop areas and grand features. According to the Kiwi Report, the estate features its own tennis court, swimming pool, chapel, and farm. It sounds like an idyllic place.

© Photo: Instagram Dolly in her private kitchen

© Photo: Instagram Dolly at her piano at home

Her beloved kitchen is dressed according to the season, sometimes with pink accents and other times with cherry red. In one of the lower-ground floors, Dolly has a piano positioned against the window so she can play the keys and marvel outside.

What's wrong with Dolly Parton?

Dolly's sister, Frieda, took to Facebook to write: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dolly has had to postpone her residency

The next day she felt the need she had to clarify Dolly's health in a subsequent post. "I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly's husband's death

© DollyParton.com Dolly Parton and her late husband Carl Dean

The country music star's late husband, Carl Dean, was 82 when he died, and had been married to Dolly for almost 59 years, having met her when she was just 18 years old.

Dolly broke the news of Carl's passing via an Instagram announcement on March 3, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

The statement continued: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."