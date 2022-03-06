Inside ACM Awards nominees' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert + more Country music singers are heading to the ACM Awards in Las Vegas

The ACM Awards mark a huge night for country music and some of the most beloved stars will leave the comforts of their homes behind for a night in Las Vegas.

But when the likes of Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Jimmie Allen aren't rubbing shoulders at glitzy events with their peers, they retreat to a sacred place – their lavish homes.

With millions of records sold between them, worldwide tours, and lucrative endorsement deals, it's no wonder some of country music's biggest stars are the proud owners of some pretty jaw-dropping properties. Let's peek inside some of their homes…

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has lived in the same home in Brentwood, Nashville, since purchasing it in 1999 for $400,000. She shares it with her husband, Carl Dean, and according to the Kiwi Report, it features a music room, tennis court, swimming pool, chapel, and a farm.

Dolly's home is filled with her music memorabilia

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has an incredible property portfolio, but his main home is in Nashville, Tennessee. The American Idol judge owns a 150-acre plot of land, which boasts a main home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Luke has a guest house named after his later sister

There is also a guest house called Red Bird Farm, named in memory of Luke's late sister Kelly Bryan, who passed away in 2007. It has a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot. The couple spent $3million on the land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

Carrie's home sits on 400 acres of land

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany built their dream home in a rural area outside of Nashville back in 2020 and it has some exquisite features.

The property includes a restaurant-quality kitchen, a massive swimming pool with a tiki bar, a man cave for Jason's hunting gear, a two-story walk-in closet as well as an in-home spa, a bowling alley, a virtual golf driving range, and more!

Jason and his wife have an incredible home

If that wasn't enough, the abode boasts over 20,000 square feet of space, which makes it one of the biggest country stars' homes.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert is also a Tennessee resident and owns a $3.4million home near Primm Springs, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville.

Miranda's home is filled with pops of bright colors

The home is the epitome of country chic and comes with two impeccably decorated guest cabins, a boathouse, a horse barn, a lake, 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage with a caretaker apartment located on the top level.

The 3,544 square foot main house features a cozy front porch that overlooks the serene surroundings and holds special meaning for Miranda and her husband Brendan McLoughlin as it is where they married in January 2019.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie's home has plenty of space for his children

Jimmie Allen was born in Milton, Delaware, but moved to Nashville in 2007. He lives in a luxury home with his wife Alexis and their two daughters. The singer hasn't shared much about his home life but has given fans glimpses inside his property on Instagram.

The spacious abode boasts plenty of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, a large entrance with a wraparound staircase, a playroom for his children, and a cozy family room.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini owns a beautiful townhouse in Nashville that is filled with rustic touches and several guitars hanging from the walls. The rooms follow a similar neutral palette with pops of color in her wall art and furnishings.

Kelsea's home has quirky touches like hanging guitars

Kelsea showed off her home to House Beautiful, where she revealed her open plan living and dining space, a music room, and quirky touches like black guitars hanging from her kitchen ceiling.

One room that is far from neutral though is Kelsea's walk-in closet and glam room which is covered in floral pink wallpaper. The bright space also boasts a pink velvet bench and an elaborate chandelier.

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett lives in a stunning Nashville home with his wife Lauren Atkins and their four daughters. The house was inspired by the couple's grandparents and incorporates modern details with classic touches.

Thomas' home boasts an incredible kitchen with high ceiling

The spacious home is decorated in a mix of muted taupes, grays, and greens and uses low-wattage lighting and unpolished brass finishes to evoke the sense of a rustic edge inside a modern home.

There is also a large family room with two seating areas and a fireplace, a pantry inspired by old general stores, an incredible four-bed bunk room as well as individual rooms for their daughters, two kitchens, a powder room, swimming pool and so much more.

