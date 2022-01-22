Dolly Parton's astonishing childhood home - and why she made a replica Dolly now lives in Nashville with her husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's Nashville home is fit for a country queen, but the star's humble beginnings and two-room childhood home just might surprise you!

She grew up in a log cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee which comprised solely of a kitchen room and one bedroom and it is reported that the cabin didn't have any electricity or running water and the property on Locust Ridge Rd is still standing today. But that's not the only place you can see Dolly's twee childhood house because a replica of it has been made for a very good reason.

When designing her theme park, Dollywood, the star decided she wanted to reconstruct her family home for people to view. She has even included trinkets taken from her home and the attention to detail is seriously impressive.

The country star has even joked that she's spent millions making the place look like $50!

Dolly has made a replica of her childhood cabin

This humble abode had a profound effect on Dolly, and she even sang a song about her childhood home, it is called My Tennessee Mountain Home.

Since 1999, Dolly has lived in the same home in Brentwood, Nashville, and she purchased it for $400,000 (£283,100). She shares it with her husband, Carl Dean, and according to the Kiwi Report, it features its own tennis court, swimming pool, chapel and a farm.

Dollywood has cost millions to build

It is a world away from her childhood home, but the star is keen to keep the feel of the place traditional with lots of authentic wood and rustic furnishings.

The star now lives in Nashville

Dolly has her very own music room, complete with a black piano. It's decorated with cream walls and patterned green carpet, as well as ruched floral blinds.

She also has enough room for all her amazing awards and one day she showed off a room filled with accolades, complete with a large painting honouring her achievement of selling 100 million records worldwide.

