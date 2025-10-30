How to become Prince William and Princess Kate's new neighbours - with house prices starting at £90k

The Prince and Princess of Wales' move to their new home, Forest Lodge, is imminent, and they are relocating just 3.2 miles down the road from their existing residence, Adelaide Cottage, staying firmly in the Windsor area. As well as being famed for the iconic Windsor Castle, the location has a reputation for being a lovely place to live, even being crowned the UK’s top-ranked place in the 2025 Vitality Index, which rates key factors such as health, economy and living standards. According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in Windsor, Berkshire, is £589,09,2 and this total is up by 0.9 per cent on last year's figure. So, what does this thriving property market have to offer?

Where are Prince William and Princess Kate moving?

Forest Lodge is set to be the new family home for Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Renovations have been taking place at the Grade-II listed home to make it ready for family life. It's unlikely we'll get to see too much inside the residence as the royals prefer to keep their private homes out of the spotlight.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explained why the family have sought to stay in Windsor. She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

While the heir to the throne is moving into a sprawling eight-bedroom country home, there are also some more ordinary (and affordable) options on the market. We've trawled Rightmove to bring you the best cross-section of homes available to buy in the area at the moment – and each of them is a five-minute drive from Prince William's new abode. Take a tour…

1/ 5 © Rightmove/Winkworth This three-bed property has the best views £665,000 three-bed property This semi-detached home, located on Hatchet Lane, is a traditional family abode with a spacious living area on the ground floor and the most amazing countryside views beyond the garden. "There are many highly regarded schools in the area catering for children of all ages," the listing states.



2/ 5 © Rightmove/Osborne Heath The garden is spacious £900,000 four-bed property This amazing property is located in a gated development, Cranbourne Hall, next to The Crown Estate development, so it's about as close as you can get to call the royals your neighbours. The four-bedroom home features a master bedroom which has an en-suite. Downstairs there is an open-plan living arrangement, and the bi-fold doors in the dining area utilise the light from the spacious garden.



3/ 5 © RIghtmove/Chewton Rose This twee cottage is on the market for over half a million pounds £525,000 three-bed property Under the average price of properties in the area, this could be a bargain deal for someone looking for a quaint cottage home. Situated on the adorably named Squirrel Lane, this property is small but perfectly formed. While the interiors may require an update, there's no doubting the charm of this cosy family home.



4/ 5 © Rightmove/Osborne Heath This home is pristine inside and out £1 million four-bed property Putting the show in show home, this dazzling residence located in Homelands has chic interiors, including a vast kitchen with an island, a huge lounge and a trendy marble-tiled bathroom. Plus, every home buyer's dream: a south-facing garden! I purchased my own home in 2021, and having a south-facing garden was a non-negotiable for me – it's ideal for hosting in the afternoon sun.

