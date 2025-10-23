Prince William and Princess Kate's home hit with 'severe' warning

The Prince and Princess of Wales are bringing up their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the most idyllic surroundings in the Great Windsor Estate. They currently live at Adelaide Cottage and are set for a big move to Forest Lodge very soon, but amid this upheaval they have got something else to contend with – and that's the British weather! The Great Windsor Park website issued a statement on Thursday, due to the extreme weather expected in the area. Parts of the park were forced to close due to the winds and rain, and this is where both their new, and existing, royal homes are located.

The notice read: "Severe weather closures. With a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, and following our severe weather plan, we have taken the decision to close a number of areas of Windsor Great Park and its facilities on Thursday 23 October 2025. For a full list of closures see our visitor updates."

The weather warning forced parts of the park to close

However, the Met Office has reassured members of the public that the weather front is changing. "Storm Benjamin, a deep area of low pressure named by Meteo France, is now tracking away from the UK and its impacts are gradually diminishing," they said. Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer said: "As Storm Benjamin clears the UK and heads towards Denmark late tomorrow cold Arctic air will sweep across the country, bringing a noticeably chilly weekend as temperatures fall below average."

© Getty Images Windsor Great Park estate is vast

Earlier this month, the royals, along with the rest of the country, had Storm Amy to contend with. King Charles' Balmoral home had to close due to the adverse weather. Thousands of people were left without power amid the storm and one man lost his life due to a falling tree in Yorkshire. During my time as Homes Editor for HELLO! Online, I've seen many occasions where royal homes have been forced to close due to unforeseen circumstances such as storms. The teams at the royal properties take health and safety very seriously and are willing to close facilities to make sure everyone stays out of harm's way.

Why are Prince William and Princess Kate moving?

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

The royals have not explicitly said why they are relocating, but Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, gives us an expert insight into the move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace." It is also believed that the family will remain here for the long term, even when William takes the rein one day, he prefers to live here instead of move into Buckingham Palace. Forest Lodge seems like the perfect "forever home".

Prince William and Princess Kate's renovations

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, under renovation work in 2001

Forest Lodge previously underwent a £1.5 million restoration to conserve its period features and now it has been overhauled once again ahead of William and Kate moving in. It is believed they will foot the bill themselves, instead of using taxpayers' money. Infamously, Prince Harry and Meghan's UK home, Frogmore Cottage had a whole renovation in 2019, costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4 million, but after stepping down from royal duties, the couple then repaid the money in full.