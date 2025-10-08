Prince William and Princess Kate warned over 'significant safety hazard' at family home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are getting ready to move out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge later this year, with exciting preparations already underway at their new property. When they move home, something they will be taking with them for their new garden will be their children's trampoline. In a new interview with Schitt's Creek actor, Eugene Levy for the Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler, William admitted Louis is "obsessed with trampolining". Despite it being a good sport for their kids, the trampoline itself could pose a risk…

Garden expert, Mat Stewart at SunAggregates has branded trampolines the number one most dangerous garden item when it comes to stormy weather. "Unsecured trampolines are dangerous in a storm because strong winds can lift and hurl them across gardens or into nearby properties, causing serious damage," explains Mat. "Their large, lightweight frames act like sails, making them particularly prone to being blown away. This not only risks property damage but also poses a significant safety hazard to people and pets," he adds.

© Getty Prince Louis is said to be a big fan of trampolining

Dave Thompson, Director of Claims at Tesco Insurance, advises securing any garden furniture. He says: "In strong winds, outdoor furniture can be blown away and cause damage to your home. If possible, find a way to secure any garden furniture or objects that you think could cause damage. For example, large flower pots or trampolines have been known to roll and smash into windows. If you can’t lock them away in a shed, secure them in the most sheltered part of the garden, away from your home and bolt them down. You should also put any garden tools and equipment inside a garage, a shed, or in the house if needs be."

Storm Amy's disruption

The UK was recently hit with Storm Amy, even causing King Charles' Balmoral home to close due to the adverse weather. Thousands of people were left without power amid the storm and one man lost his life due to a falling tree in Yorkshire. Despite Met Office warnings, Network Rail said the high winds hit "much harder and more quickly" than it expected, so a lot of disruption was caused.

What do we know about Prince William and Princess Kate's new home?

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park

Forest Lodge is an eight-bedroom house that has Grade II-listed status. It's located a few miles from their existing home, still within the Great Windsor Park. Back in 2001, the property underwent £1.5 million renovations, but it will be overhauled again before the Wales family move in. In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well as minor and internal alterations, all of which it is thought the royal couple will pay for. This work has already started taking place.