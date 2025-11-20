Lainey Wilson's eclectic Nashville home is a huge step-up from her former camper trailer – see inside

Lainey Wilson is a huge name in country music, and she has dozens of accolades to prove it, so what better way to spend her hard-earned money than on a sprawling home in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 33-year-old's eclectic abode is a significant step up from the camper trailer she lived in for three years when she first moved to Music City in 2011, which required her to rely on borrowed electricity and Wi-Fi.

Now, the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer calls a stunning property 'home' and previously shared a look inside the "Western" designed space in a house tour for Architectural Digest.

"I love the Western aesthetic," Lainey said. "I love it, I love it. Everything from the way that I dress to the way that I decorate my house."

Lainey designed every room in her home, and it features bold colors, textured wallpaper, ornate light fixtures, and Western-inspired art.

The entryway features a winding black staircase with leopard-print carpet, textured wallpaper that resembles gold records, and a glittering gold ceiling.

© Architectural Digest/YouTube The fabric for Lainey's curtains in her living room were stolen three times by pirates

The living room has a terracotta feature wall that reminds her of Arizona and New Mexico, a large couch that's "not too comfortable, so people won't leave when you need them to," horseshoe ornaments, a cactus-shaped lamp, and patterned curtains that took four attempts to reach Nashville because the ship was raided by pirates "three different times."

The kitchen is open-plan and has a large breakfast bar with a white marble top, white cabinets with gold hardware, and a microwave that sits just off the floor, "because I just didn't want to spend any more money putting it anywhere else."

© Architectural Digest /YouTube Lainey's microwave is just off the floor in her kitchen

Lainey's home also has a special nod to Elvis Presley. "Before I started working on this space, I got to visit Graceland and I saw Elvis' jungle room," she said in the video before she showed off her own jungle room-inspired space.

"This entire area, the hallway and this room down here, has a little bit of that jungle room feel. We were trying to make it as funky as we possibly could."

© Architectural Digest /YouTube Lainey created her own jungle room after being inspired by Elvis' one in his Graceland home

She added: "This is the place we hang out. This is where I write my music. This is where we have band rehearsals. We congregate right here."

The room has plenty of seating, including a large couch that sits in the center of the room, a fully stocked bar, and Dolly Parton wall art that used to be a coffee table. It also has a guitar wall that features guitars owned by her dad, Brian Wilson.

Lainey also shared a look inside her bedroom, which is bordered by windows and full-length curtains, hardwood floors, a large bed, and plenty of seating options.

© Architectural Digest /YouTube Lainey's closet houses her vintage finds and cowboy hats

She also has a walk-in closet, which she calls her "happy place," that houses her vintage clothes and her collections of hats, which she stores upside down "so you don't bend the brim."

"Home means… it's where your feet are at. It's where the heart is," she explained. "I know that's the cliché, 'home is where the heart is,' but it's true."

She added: "It's where you go when you feel like you need to refuel your cup. It's a place that you should feel comfortable. I'm so thankful for this home. This home has been that for me."