Inside Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson's romance with NFL quarterback Devlin Duck Hodges

The Yellowstone star and country singer is known for keeping her love life on the down low

For years, Lainey Wilson, the spirited country sensation known for her distinct bellbottom style and her role in the hit series Yellowstone, had skillfully concealed the chapters of her private life.

However, in a twist that unveiled a new chapter in her life's narrative, Lainey Wilson graced the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet alongside Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, confirming their romantic relationship to the world. What had been mere fan conjecture about

Lainey's love life was confirmed in a moment that will be etched in the hearts of her admirers forever. Lainey stood side by side with former Pittsburgh Steelers player Devlin on that memorable night.

The ACM Awards in May 2023 witnessed the revelation of their love story to People, affirming what many had speculated.

© Theo Wargo Devlin Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards

The charismatic couple had been kindling their relationship for over two years, a fact unveiled by the Watermelon Moonshine singer herself during a candid interview with The Bobby Bones Show in June 2023.

Acknowledging the depth of their connection, Lainey shared: "He's been around for a while... I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years."

In describing her 27-year-old partner, she lauded him as a "good dude" who understands the journey of pursuing dreams, having tread that path himself.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Lainey kept her romance with Devlin quiet before the awards

She further illuminated his supportive nature, stating: "He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself... But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean… it's been a little over two years now."

The journey to this heartwarming connection had its own share of transformative moments. Reflecting on a pivotal decision she made in 2021, Lainey Wilson recounted how she had parted ways with her high-school sweetheart to embrace her burgeoning music career. "He was the only thing I had ever known," she shared with People, highlighting the profound connection they shared.

Their bond had weathered various life phases, making the decision even more challenging. Yet, she realized that her pursuit of her dreams in Nashville demanded her to shed the comfort of familiarity and embark on a path of growth and exploration.

This captivating saga took an enchanting turn on May 11 when Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges graced the ACM Awards red carpet as a united front.

What had been murmurs of speculation on platforms like Reddit transformed into tangible reality as the couple stepped into the limelight together. The buzz began to swell when Lainey was spotted donning a Devlin jersey during a show on April 29.

© Rob Kim NLainey Wilson attends 'A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson' at National Sawdust

Social media was set ablaze as she shared snapshots of this moment on Instagram, prompting Hodges to humorously chime in: "Well you got my number. How about I get yours now?" His flirtatious comment was met with playful enthusiasm as they embarked on this delightful journey together.

© Getty Images Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Devlin’s interaction with a fan who had tagged him in a post about Lainey sporting his jersey further amplified the excitement.

His incredulous response: "Did she really?!?! Y'all are lying!!! @laineywilson holla at me!!!" exuded the charm and spontaneity that has endeared him to fans. A subsequent tweet from Hodges, "SHOOTIN' MY SHOT," encapsulated the sense of adventure he was embracing.