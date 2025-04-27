Luke Combs' very modest living situation despite staggering $20m net worth

Luke Combs is worth a reported $20 million – but don't expect to see his wealth reflected in his real estate.

The "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" singer, 35, still enjoys a very modest living situation with his wife, Nicole, and their two sons, Tex, two, and Beau, 20 months.

Luke revealed that despite his wealth, he and his family live in a rather humble two-bedroom home.

Humble abode

"We live in a 2,000 square foot house, man," he said recently while appearing on "The MeatEater Podcast".

© Instagram Luke and his family lives in a two-bedroom home

"It's two bedrooms. Me and my wife have a room, and the boys share a room. We're always close together," he explained.

In a 2023 Q&A with fans, Nicole revealed that the family lives in a two-bedroom home because "We're basic".

According to Taste of Country, she added that they plan to build a bigger home on their property in a few years, but for now, they prefer the smaller space.

© Getty Images Nicole said she and Luke are 'basic'

Luke hopes that their fairly ordinary abode will help ground their kids and give them as normal an upbringing as possible.

"The living room is the playroom. All the kids' toys are in there," he continued. "We let them destroy it. But every night, 'Alright, we're all cleaning up now.'

"Mom and dad are cleaning up, but to the extent that a one-and-a-half-year-old [can], he'll get a block and bring it over. He might only pick up two things but my two-and-a-half-year-old now, he can actually make a five percent dent in the cleanup. But he understands."

© Instagram Luke and Nicole ensure their kids clean up after themselves as much as they can

Luke shared the importance of teaching his kids to be responsible, and as well as cleaning up their toys, he pushes them to wipe up their messes, too.

Giving an example, Luke said that if one of his kids spills their milk, he will hand them a paper towel so they can attempt to clean up themselves, before, "We go back behind him and actually clean it up".

While he plays sold-out shows and has earned huge success, Luke still considers himself a "stay-at-home parent".

© Instagram Luke said he is a 'stay-at-home' parent

"I'm home four days a week, every week, full-time," he said. "Sun up, sun down most days. Getting the kids up, changing diapers, doing baths, cooking dinners, cooking lunches, cooking breakfasts. That occupies a lot of my time but that's what I want."

Luke admitted that his constant presence is another way to give his children "normal" childhoods.

He added: "I want my kids' childhoods to feel as normal as they can given the very strange circumstances that it will ultimately become."

© Getty Images Luke and Nicole want their kids to have 'normal' childhoods

Before he became a father, Luke admitted he was "a little nervous". Speaking in 2022, he said: "I got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate… I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed."

The couple may find themselves expanding their home sooner rather than later after Nicole revealed she would like a "small army" of kids.

During her 2023 Q&A, she said: "I would like a small army, but we decided on four max. But we also may stop at two. Who knows."