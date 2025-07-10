Lewis Capaldi's off-grid £1.6m Scottish farmhouse he's fought to renovate

Lewis Capaldi has won permission to extend his huge Scottish farmhouse, worth £1.6 million.

The 28-year-old Scottish singer hopes to build a recording studio next to a pond by the house, which is near Glasgow. He will repurpose sandstone from nearby farm buildings to keep the renovations in line with the character of the property.

This latest addition is set to feature everything a recording studio would need - storage for musical equipment, bookcases, a toilet, a kitchen area and not one but two balconies.

Lewis reportedly bought the house after it was recommended to him by British singer Ed Sheeran. However, he later found that the property had a plethora of problems, including a lingering smell of cigarette smoke.

© Netflix The new recording studio will have space for all of Lewis's musical equipment

After years of work, the house now includes a swimming pool, spa, sauna and cinema room. Last year, Lewis was also granted planning permission for a large garage to house his car collection.

The surrounding countryside means the property is idyllic - the perfect retreat from a stressful life in the spotlight.

Lewis has struggled with Tourette's Syndrome and anxiety, which prevented him from completing his set at Glastonbury Festival in 2023. After this, which he called "literally the worst moment" of his life, the singer took a step back from performing.

© Netflix Lewis is working hard to renovate his £1.6m farmhouse

He later revealed that he had been going to therapy to help his recovery.

"Can’t over emphasise how important therapy has been over the last few years in getting me back to a place where I feel ready and able to get on stage again," Lewis shared on his Instagram as he announced a new partnership with online therapy providers BetterHelp.

© Getty Images The singer returned to the Glastonbury stage two years after he announced his break from performing

The singer returned to Glastonbury in June 2025, marking his first public performance since he announced his break from the industry. He debuted his new song, called Survive, at this performance, sharing that it was written about the challenges he had faced during his time away.

The Someone You Loved singer is heading out on tour later this year, visiting parts of the UK and Ireland before heading across the world to Australia and New Zealand.