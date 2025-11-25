King Charles' visitors wary after 'no cure' illness hits Sandringham

King Charles' 20,000-acre Sandringham estate is a hit with visitors, especially dog walkers, but this season, many could be deterred due to cases of a rare condition. The estate has been known to have caused Seasonal Canine Illness (SCI) in the past, so the team have been forced to warn members of the public and now many are feeling nervous about visiting with their pets.

In October, the team posted on Facebook to inform visitors about the situation. "Please be aware that Autumn is the season when cases of Canine Seasonal Illness have been seen at Sandringham in the past. SCI is a rare illness which has dramatically declined in numbers since 2010, no-one understands the cause of SCI and there is no cure. The key symptoms of SCI are vomiting, diarrhoea and tiredness within 72 hours of being in a woodland area. However, this rare condition is not the only reason why these symptoms may be seen; there are lots of other common causes for these symptoms. If you suspect your dog has SCI, please contact your vet as soon as possible."

© Getty Charles' Sandringham estate has seen cases of this mystery illness

"We best stay away for a while," penned one Facebook user and many others tagged their friends to inform them of the issue.

When promoting their light trail Luminate last week the team mentioned bringing "four-legged friends" along, and this caused a stir in the comments. "Is it safe yet due to your other post about the seasonal illness for dogs?" and: "Are you mow clear of canine seasonal illness?" asked two users. They were advised to email the team to get the latest information ahead of their visits.

The latest information from the Sandringham team is live on their website and it explains to contact a vet if your dog seems unwell, but they do reiterate that it is a rare illness.

What is Seasonal Canine Illness (SCI)?

The Animal Trust website explains that it is "a rare but serious condition that can affect dogs of any age or breed, typically during the autumn months (August-November)". It continues: "It develops quickly and can be life-threatening, with symptoms sometimes worsening within hours. The exact cause of SCI is unknown. Some dogs affected have recently walked in woodland areas, and there is ongoing concern about harvest mites, although other theories such as algae exposure or agricultural chemicals have been suggested."

© Getty Images Dog owners are urged to be aware after walks at Sandringham

Sandringham's new resident

© WireImage Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is moving to Sandringham

HELLO! understands that King Charles' disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, as this estate is privately owned by the monarch. The Folly and Gardens House, two options listed as potential future homes for His Majesty's disgraced brother, are currently listed as rental properties, meaning members of the public can go and stay. York Cottage appears to be a more likely candidate for Andrew to move into. Historic England explains that the property features its own set of stables and kennel buildings and overlooks a lake.