King Charles, 76, hiring 'pivotal' help at Sandringham home

His Majesty King Charles III has a mammoth team around him, with dedicated chefs, assistants, gardeners and more. Now he's seeking a new employee for an important role at his Norfolk estate, Sandringham. The advertisement for a Marketing Manager has been posted on Instagram, and the royal team have branded it a "pivotal role". Could you be suitable to work for the monarch? Keep reading to discover the skill set you'd need…

The Instagram post linked to the careers section of their website, where the job advert read: "The Sandringham Estate is the private estate of His Majesty The King and surrounds the private residence, Sandringham House. Sandringham House is used by Their Majesties and other members of The Royal Family throughout the year but primarily between Christmas and early February.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The team are looking for a new member to join

"We are seeking a dynamic and strategic Marketing Manager to lead the development and execution of our marketing and communications strategy. This pivotal role will drive visitor growth, enhance brand visibility, and support the commercial success of our visitor attraction and wider business."

It concluded with further details about the position, stating: "This is a full-time role, working 5 days out of 7, due to the nature of the role the post holder will be required to have a flexible approach to working hours."

WATCH: Discover why Sandringham is so important

The full job description reveals some interesting facts about the royal residence. It says: "The house attracts approximately 85,000 visitors a year and an additional 20,000 will also visit the 60 acres of gardens."

© Photo: Instagram The gardens at Sandringham are very popular

There is no salary published on the advert, but according to Glassdoor, a Marketing Manager can obtain an annual salary between £37,000 - £53,000.

It's an exciting time for Sandringham so the new hire will have to hit the ground running. This winter, Luminate is returning to the Sandringham Estate. The grounds are transformed into a spectacular light show for visitors to marvel at. It's been a hit in previous years, and royal fans are already excited about its comeback! "Cannot wait! We've been for the past two years, it's absolutely magical!" wrote one follower.

Special Sandringham

Sandringham is a treasured residence for the royal family

The estate dates back to 1862, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough. It has since become a landmark in the royal calendar, for the family to retreat to at Christmas, as the team mentions in the job description. In 2024, the family came together to celebrate the Christmas period together at Sandringham. It's unknown exactly which members of the family will be visiting this year, but we can't wait to find out.