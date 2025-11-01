The empty Sandringham properties primed for disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to move into

As Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his titles and honours, with 'Prince' being taken away most recently on Thursday, 30 October, his public life as a royal has come to an effective and near immediate end. With this, he has been asked to leave his home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, and more to the Sandringham Estate as soon as possible, in a property that will be funded privately by his older brother, King Charles. However, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he had lived in his Windsor home despite their divorce, will not be moving with him, and will have to sort out her own living arrangements.

For the younger brother of the Princess Royal, there are a couple of properties on the expansive estate that will be available to move into. Though Sandringham was first bought to be used as a private country retreat by Queen Victoria for Edward VII in 1862, while he was still the Prince of Wales, it was rebuilt eight years later to be large enough for his growing family. Hence, Andrew has been left with five options for his future home – scroll down to find out more about them all…

1/ 5 © Getty Images York Cottage First home to Prince George and Princess May of Teck, who later became King George V and Mary, the cottage has since been used as holiday accommodation, the estate office for Sandringham, and as accommodation for estate employees, according to The Times. It's been noted as the most likely choice for Andrew to move into. Less than a mile from the main house, it has particularly small rooms, which King George V reportedly liked because they reminded him of a ship's quarters from his sailing days, according to Daily Mail, though it was labelled as "unlucky and sad" by Queen Victoria.

2/ 5 © Getty Park House Park House is where the late Diana, Princess of Wales was born, and also where she lived until the death of her grandfather, the seventh Earl Spencer, in 1975, when the family then moved to the Spencer family seat at Althorp in Northamptonshire, where she and her brother Charles Spencer were raised. The property was temporarily leased by the late Queen in 1987, to charity Leonard Cheshire, which ran it as a hotel for disabled people. However, it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has been empty ever since, according to reports in The Times, which makes it an option for Andrew.

3/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Gardens House Once home to the estate's gardener, Gardens House has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is currently being used as a holiday let, according to Sandringham's website, which describes it as sitting "In the peaceful stillness of the estate woodland". The description continues: "This light and airy red brick Edwardian property accommodates up to eight guests, with each room thoughtfully furnished with a blend of rustic pieces, modern comforts and botanical prints."

4/ 5 © Bav Media The Folly A three-bedroom property that is also being used as a holiday let, The Folly was built in the 1800s and has been used as a hunting lodge and a place for ladies of the house to enjoy afternoon tea, according to the estate's website. The description reads: "Following a year-long methodical and sensitive restoration, The Folly now serves as a unique retreat for up to six guests. The restoration, guided by the Sandringham Estate team, honours the building’s romantic history while incorporating modern comforts. “Original features like stone hearths, arched entryways, and hand-finished floors have been carefully preserved," it continues. "Additionally, objects from the Royal Collection enhance the ambiance and authenticity of the space.”