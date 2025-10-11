King Charles' team at Sandringham make definitive announcement

His Majesty King Charles III has a whole host of royal residences, and luckily, most of them are open for public viewing, allowing us the opportunity to see the grandeur for ourselves. Sandringham House is a firm favourite for royal fans to visit, to admire eight of the ground floor rooms. However, the monarch's team shared a social media post on Friday which broke the news that the house will now be closed for the rest of the year. It read: "The House and Gardens are now closed to visit."

When will Sandringham reopen?

We do not know exactly when the Norfolk gem will be reopened, but the same Instagram update said: "2026 season will be announced soon," so watch this space! In previous years it has been March or April, so it is likely to be around the springtime.

The royal parkland that surrounds the house remains open for visiting though, and it also has a shop, restaurant and café, so you can really make a day of it! Another very popular feature is the park's large children’s play area that has 4.8 stars out of 5 on Google reviews. The glowing reports include comments like: "It's absolutely phenomenal," and: "Absolutely love this place."

The house is now closed

Sandringham festivities

© Samir Hussein/WireImage King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Christmas Day 2024

Since 1988, the family have gathered at Sandringham for the Christmas period. Before this, the celebrations were actually held at Windsor Castle, but a re-wiring project at the castle that year caused a change of plan, which has now stuck. It is traditional for them that Christmas Eve is when presents are exchanged, and Christmas Day isn't spent in pajamas, instead a trip to church…

Last year, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla led the way to the iconic Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church. They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children; the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children; Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son, Wolfie and Mike and Zara Tindall and their children, to name a few.

Help at Sandringham

© Getty You could work at the Norfolk estate

Earlier this week, His Majesty's team advertised a vacancy, and the job ad read it is a "pivotal role". The advertisement for a Marketing Manager was posted on Instagram, and a link was shared to the full job description.

"We are seeking a dynamic and strategic Marketing Manager to lead the development and execution of our marketing and communications strategy," part of it read. While a salary was not disclosed, the working pattern was. "Working 5 days out of 7, due to the nature of the role the post holder will be required to have a flexible approach to working hours," it said.