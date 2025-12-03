See Frank Sinatra's iconic Modernism Palm Springs home where movie stars would flock

When legendary singer and movie star Frank Sinatra first commissioned his home in Palm Springs, he had no idea he would soon set the area abuzz with Hollywood magic. The star’s Desert Modernist masterpiece in the Movie Colony neighbourhood, a historic enclave that went on to attract countless film stars, is still a must-see landmark in the area that oozes Golden Age glamour and history.

As his primary residence from 1948 to 1957, the lavish estate saw everything, from his infamous star-studded cocktail hours to his turbulent relationship with fellow Hollywood actor Ava Gardner. Take a look at Frank’s former home, the Twin Palms Estate, and discover why the lavish spot remains iconic to this day.

© visitgreaterpalmsprings.com Visit Greater Palm Springs @visitgreaterps The modernist architecture was said to suit the desert landscape better Frank’s vision Frank Sinatra first arrived in Palm Springs in 1947, seeking a sanctuary from the chaos of Hollywood. Designer E. Stewart Williams was tasked with bringing the star’s vision to life, which was initially a Georgian-style mansion – however when presented with two blueprints, one for his Georgian dreamhouse and one for a more modernist design, Frank is said to have fallen in love with the latter. The home is now one of the finest examples of Desert Modernism, and was also completed in record time – rumour has it the My Way hitmaker wanted it finished in time to host a New Year’s Eve ‘do.

© visitgreaterpalmsprings.com Visit Greater Palm Springs @visitgreaterps The home became known as the Twin Palms Estate Palms and parties Twin palm trees became an iconic feature of the home’s exterior, and the star was rumoured to raise a Jack Daniels flag during cocktail hour, a ceremonial way of gathering his star-studded neighbours for a legendary bash. His arrival in the quiet neighbourhood was the catalyst for many Hollywood stars to take up residence nearby – from Bob Hope to Cary Grant.

Frank worked on his infamous music from the comfort of his Palm Springs abode A sanctuary As well as a place to let loose with fellow Hollywood elites, Twin Palms also became the site of Frank’s musical genius. The That’s Life singer was said to have experimented with arrangements for his music from the comfort of his living room, with the space decked out with professional-level recording equipment.



© visitgreaterpalmsprings.com Visit Greater Palm Springs @visitgreaterps The infamous piano-shaped pool where Frank would entertain guests A unique layout The sprawling home is 4,500 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a uniquely shaped piano pool – fitting for the legendary musician. While he lived in the opulent estate with Ava Gardner, Frank had his own bedroom in a separate wing, reportedly valuing his privacy. The Twin Palms estate saw the highs and lows of the couple’s famously fiery relationship – it’s even alleged that a visible dent can still be seen in the bathroom sink from where Frank reportedly threw a champagne bottle during an argument.