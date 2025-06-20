Amy Robach and T.J Holmes share unforeseen look at luxury NYC home in new photo

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes know how crazy life in New York City can be. But even after living in the city for years, they can be surprised.

Amy shared a video to her 601,000 Instagram followers this morning of her and T.J. watching hail from their balcony. The city experienced severe thunderstorms late Thursday evening. And the couple were shocked by the extreme weather event.

"Whoa, oh my god," Amy exclaimed as she panned over hail hitting the New York City skyline.

Amy Robach shares glimpse from NYC home with T.J. Holmes

The couple's love nest

Amy and T.J. moved in with each other last fall. The move was spurred after Amy's daughter Ava's apartment was infested with cockroaches.

"This is what you do for your kids," TJ said on an episode of Amy & T.J. "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."

© Instagram T.J. watching the hail

But even after the bug mishap, the couple enjoys their life together.

"I've enjoyed the time that we've had together," T.J. told Amy. "It's been a little different, but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan."

© Instagram Amy and T.J. on vacation together

Marriage and more

While the two haven't publicly confirmed they're married, they do call each other "spouse."

In a recent episode of their I Do, Part 2 podcast, T.J. introduced Amy as his, "friend…partner…podcast co-host," before correcting himself.

"With my person, my partner, my spouse," he said, before asking her: "What's the right way to put it?"

Amy suggested he call her the "love of my life." T.J. responded: "Love of my life – there it is! That you had to feed me that line is a little disturbing."

© Getty T. J., his daughter Sabine Holmes, and Amy on the red carpet

Both T.J. and Amy were married before. T.J. has two ex-wives. Amy Ferson, who he divorced in 2007, and Marilee Fiebig, who he divorced in 2023.

Amy has also been married twice. Once to Tim McIntosh, who she was with for 12 years before splitting. Amy shares two children with Tim. And to Andrew Shue, who she divorced in 2023.

© Instagram Amy celebrates her daughter Ava Monroe McIntosh's graduation from New York University

Of his relationship with Amy, T.J. said on his podcast: "We're not trying to figure things out. We're not trying to see if we want to be together. We're not doing a trial run. That's not where we are. The decision has been made to spend a life together."

"We've talked about marriage," Amy explained. "We haven't talked about a wedding. And there is a difference between the two."