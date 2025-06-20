Michael Shannon and his famous actor wife open the doors into their jaw-dropping Brooklyn home

Michael Shannon, 50, isn't one to brag, but he loves to show off his Brooklyn apartment. The Oscar nominated actor moved into a luxurious apartment that was once a church.

"It just made a lot of sense for me and what I was looking for," he told Architectural Digest. "I liked the geometry of the place, the way it was laid out. It felt very cozy. I didn't want too much space—I'm kind of like a baby, you know? I want to be swaddled."

The apartment was designed by interior designer Colleen Newell for Michael, his wife Kate Arrington, and their two daughters, Marion, 17, and Sylvia, 14.

© FilmMagic Michael Shannon, Kate Arrington and their two daughters

"Michael is a force," explained Colleen. "A brilliant, soulful, complex artist—and a one-of-a-kind human being. I wanted to create a space that brought in a calm, grounding energy while still maintaining the level of vibe that Michael is."

The apartment is full of contradictions. It's cozy while masculine. Bright with dark accents. Michael loves the "Venetian plaster" in the living room. His daughters' room is colorful, with beds featuring custom carved panels by Indian artisans.

From Kentucky to New York City

© Getty Images Kate and Michael on the red carpet

\While the actor now calls Brooklyn his home, he was raised in Lexington, Kentucky. He first found success in the industry in Chicago when he helped found A Red Orchid Theatre. It was there he met his wife.

The two were together for about six years before they became parents. Michael loves being a father.

"You don't understand until it actually happens," he said of fatherhood. "Your imagination can't prepare you for what a powerful experience it is. It's literally like a new nerve is inserted into your body and it runs straight into your heart, and it's directly related to this other person."

© Getty Images Michael Shannon made a surprise appearance as part of Wesley Stace's Cabinet of Wonders

Michael's wild career

The actor's breakout role was in the war epic Pearl Harbor alongside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. He went on to star in Revolutionary Road with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio for which he scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2009 Academy Awards.

"When you act, you create these little societies or civilizations to create some piece of art," Michael explained to NPR. "And then you finish, and they disappear. And it's kind of, like, the rhythm of my life."

© FilmMagic Michael Shannon at the 2024 Met Gala

After years acting in indie films, Michael appeared in Man of Steel as the lead villain, General Zod, with Henry Cavill, and in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt.

He's set to star in the upcoming film Nuremberg alongside Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.