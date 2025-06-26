Cardi B swaps NYC home for lavish French castle – find out why

Cardi B, 32, lives a life of luxury. The Grammy winning rapper swapped her NYC home for a French castle, proving everyone can live like a princess.

The "I Like It" rapper shared a series of videos to her Instagram stories showing off her European accommodation.

Cardi and her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, 31, are staying in a medieval mansion while in France for Paris Fashion Week.

"This man got us staying in a castle," she told her 163 million Instagram followers. "I'm talking a real castle. Look at this, this is a real [expletive] castle."

The rapper gave her fans a tour of the mansion, showing them the dining room, bedroom, and indoor pool. "Look how beautiful," Cardi mused. "This man is so rich he got us staying in a [expletive] castle. Like, look at this, I can't believe we staying in a place like this. This is insane."

© Instagram Cardi B's French Castle

Cardi and Stefon

Cardi confirmed her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver on June 2 when she shared a photo of the two of them on a yacht.

"Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six," she captioned the photo.

© GC Images Cardi and Stefon heading into MSG together

The couple was spotted together a few times in 2025, once in New York City and again in Miami. But it wasn't until May when they made their first public appearance together. Cardi and Stefon attended a New York Knicks playoff game together and held hands as they entered Madison Square Garden.

Cardi's famous ex

Cardi was with fellow rapper Offset, 33, on and off for seven years. The former couple's first date was to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. Eight months later, Offset proposed to Cardi during a concert in Philadelphia.

After the proposal, Cardi wrote to Instagram: "I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let's make a lot shmoney and love together."

© Marc Piasecki Cardi and Offset were a fashionable couple

The two were embroiled in a lot of scandal during their relationships, with several rounds of cheating allegations. Despite reports of infidelity, the rappers married in 2018, a few months after they welcomed their first child, Kulture, now six.

For years after, Cardi and Offset were hot and cold, with divorce rumors and photos of the couple kissing at concerts. In September 2021, they welcomed their son Wave, three.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

© Instagram Kulture loves music just like her mom

Last summer, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, but just one month later, she announced she was pregnant with their third child. She wrote to Instagram: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Their third child, Blossom, was born on September 7, 2024.