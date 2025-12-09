Does Prince William get a cheaper deal? Legal expert reveals the truth about royal leases

Royal leases are no different from other leases. There is no legally defined concept of a 'royal lease' – it is not a formally recognised category of holding land. The term is, however, used to refer to a lease of land that has a royal connection.

What makes these arrangements interesting is who the landlord often is. Royal residences like Royal Lodge sit on land owned by the Crown Estate, a vast public property portfolio managed entirely independently of the monarch. Its income goes straight to the Treasury, not the King.

The Crown Estate is not restricted to leasing land to members of the Royal Family. It has a vast property portfolio and leases to all sorts of commercial, agricultural and residential tenants. Its assets range from property in London's Regent's Street to the UK seabed out to 12 nautical miles.

Similarly, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall lease land they own to various tenants.

Legally speaking, the terms of a royal lease are not fundamentally different from the lease of any flat or house across the country. The glamour of the address may change, but the legal principles do not.