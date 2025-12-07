Exclusive: Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is 'kicking his heels' and delaying his move to Sandringham

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing for a life in royal exile after being forced to surrender the lease on his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. The disgraced former Prince is expected to move to his brother King Charles' private estate, Sandringham in Norfolk, in the new year.

But royal author Robert Jobson reveals why Andrew, 65, may not relocate until February at the earliest.

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels," Robert told HELLO! "The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast.

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham.

"Why the delay? Logistics. Moving two decades of accumulated life from 30 rooms into a modest cottage takes time, close sources say. It is understood Andrew's Sandringham property isn't ready. Downsizing is complex, the Palace says."

"But understanding doesn't mean sympathy," Robert added. "Sources say Andrew is 'leaning on every technical step available' to slow the process. Delay as strategy. Why rush to your own diminishment?"

© Getty Andrew may not relocate until February at the earliest, royal author Robert Jobson argues

Royal Lodge repairs

Andrew gave up the lease on his 30-room Windsor mansion on 30 October, giving the minimum 12 months' notice, which means he legally could live there until October 2026. However, it's likely he will move in the first quarter of next year to quell any further public outcry.

An end-of-tenancy inspection was carried out on 12 November. If no repairs were required, Andrew would have been entitled to £488,342.21 for ending his tenancy on 30 October 2026. However, the Crown Estate found this unlikely due to the extent of dilapidation in Andrew's home.

Standard, expected wear and tear in his property, which Andrew has lived in for over 20 years, include damp, peeling paint, and crumbling brickwork.

© Shutterstock Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004

"Our initial assessment is that while the extent of end-of-tenancy dilapidations and repairs required are not out of keeping with a tenancy of this duration, they will mean in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease… once dilapidations are taken into account," the Crown Estate said.

But "before this position can be fully validated however, a full and thorough assessment must be undertaken post-occupation by an expert in dilapidation," they added.

Christmas at Sandringham

© Shutterstock King Charles and the royal family are heading to Sandringham for Christmas

A delay in Andrew's move to Norfolk would work well for the King and the rest of the royal family. The monarch will be hosting the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at "the big house" on Sandringham Estate – so having Andrew miles away in Windsor would avoid any awkward run-ins.

It's thought his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be included in the Christmas festivities though, as they have been in previous years, which means joining the St Mary Magdalene church service, the public walkabout, and lunch back at the house.

