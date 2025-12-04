Prince William and Princess Kate's future at Forest Lodge revealed as details of agreement released

As the media storm around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues, news broke on Tuesday that the Crown Estate will face an inquiry into the exact details of Andrew's Royal Lodge lease. There have been questions over his 'Peppercorn rent' arrangements, and now they are set to be investigated in 2026.

Due to this commons committee debate, the lease held by Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales has come under the spotlight too. Details about the couple's arrangement with the Crown Estate have now been revealed, and it's been made clear that the couple are playing "market rent" for the eight-bed mansion, unlike Andrew was.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge is where William and Kate are leasing

Also, the length of the lease agreement has been revealed, and as it stands at 20 years, this shows that William and his family intend to be there for the long run. The official report reads: "A 20-year non-assignable lease with The Crown Estate for Forest Lodge, commencing 5 July 2025."

Considering their adoration for the Windsor area this likely comes as no surprise to many. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent points out that "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements."

© Shutterstock Andrew's lease at Royal Lodge has come under fire

Further details of how the lease agreement was arranged were also released. The Crown Estate explained that independent valuers from Hamptons and Savills estate agents were appointed to value the property, and William and Kate received independent legal and property advice, as did the Crown Estate.

"The lease for the Property was concluded on a 20-year Common Law Tenancy at an open market rent subject to standard Landlord & Tenant repairing obligations. The rent was assessed by Savills and Hamptons acting on behalf of the Crown Estate. Knight Frank acted for TRH’s The Prince and Princess of Wales," the statement from Crown Estate read.

So can William ever break this lease?

© Getty Images William and Kate seem very happy living in Windsor

Well, just like Andrew, there is a small chance of getting out of the lease early. Bryan Johnston, property litigation partner at law firm Dentons explains: "It contains a mechanism that allows the tenant to surrender his interest early upon giving not less than 12 months' notice."

"Complying with these obligations could be very costly, especially if the property is in a poor state of repair and condition."

Speaking about Andrew's case specifically, Bryan says: "It is important to note however that even [after] the surrender is triggered, Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor remains fully liable for complying with all lease obligations up to the date of surrender. These include in respect of repair and redecoration. Complying with these obligations could be very costly, especially if the property is in a poor state of repair and condition. Whilst he is entitled to the surrender premium, the Crown Estate is strictly entitled to recover damages arising from any losses it suffers as a result of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor not adhering to the lease covenants. These costs could exceed the value of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's surrender payment.