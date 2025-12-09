Dara Huang's London home undergoes incredible Christmas transformation fit for a royal palace

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a Cotswolds home with their daughters Sienna, four, and baby Athena, born in January 2025. But, until 2022, the couple lived in London in an apartment at St James' Palace. Edoardo's ex-partner, American architect Dara Huang, still lives in London and her swanky pad is a thing of beauty.

While the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and her husband, keep their home out of public view and refrain from sharing photos of the interior or exterior on social media, Dara is more forthcoming with insights into her home and the decor she has designed herself. Taking to Instagram on 7 December, the founder of design firm Design Haus Liberty shared a carousel of photos shot inside the pad, revealing their luxurious dining room.

© Instagram Dara's luxury dining room The space oozes luxury with its grandiose light fitting, marble tabletop, and gilded gold walls and ceilings. The space also feels aptly architectural with its clean lines and symmetrical arrangement of furniture and ornamental pieces, making the space feel calm when hosting a large number of guests. Dara's blend of gold and marble taps into the ongoing New Deco trend, which softens the austerity of minimalist architecture with luxurious, 1920s-inspired materials.



© Instagram Where the dining room has a cool moodiness to it, the living room is light and airy with the floor-to-ceiling windows and enormous white sofa. The Christmas decorations, which have been added to the sprawling entryway, show the ability to transform a space with a neutral colour scheme into a festive haven with plenty of foliage and fairy lights. Dara's home represents modern luxury with its airy feel, which many argue is grander in a contemporary sense than the drafty corridors of the 16th-century palace where Beatrice and Edoardo used to live.



© Instagram What makes Dara's space so visually successful? The decor, which exudes opulence from every feature, has caught the eye of HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery. "Dara's London property has been a labour of love for her, as she has transformed it room by room," Rachel says. "Highlights include a large marble dining table, a glamorous chandelier and an Instagram-worthy boucle sofa."

© Instagram Dara strikes the often tricky balance of blending timeless elegance with pieces that feel en vogue with ease. "Dara's styling is always bang on trend and her choice of floor in the lounge proves it," Rachel reveals. "She's opted for a large statement rug, and in 2026 we'll see more and more bold rugs featuring in style-led homes." We also love adding a big rug to a space here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk because it's an effective technique called 'pooling,' where a generous rug visually expands the floor space while muffling the noise associated with open-plan flats like Dara's.

How to recreate Dara's stylish home aesthetic In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in July 2025, Dara, who holds a master's degree in Architecture from Harvard University, revealed how to transform a space using investment furniture – and her tips certainly help fans of her aesthetic to recreate the look at home. "The most important thing is that your space feels like a beautiful memory, not just a Pinterest board. I always ask my clients: 'What does your dream home feel like?' Because that word, feel, holds everything from comfort, identity, aspiration, and the story you want your home to tell," Dara told us.