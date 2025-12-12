2026's hottest interior design trends - and what the pros are avoiding in the new year

If you're already wondering what the biggest interior trends for 2026 will be, you're certainly not alone, as Google searches for '2026 interiors' have increased by 324 per cent in the last three months. Whether you're planning a full property renovation or are looking for elegant inspiration to spruce up your home décor in the new year, we've got you covered.

HELLO! sat down with leading UK interior designers Cherie Lee and Juliette Byrne (full bios below) and asked them to predict next year's hottest themes, and reveal the ones that are waning in popularity. The expert verdict? "Interiors with soul" and people "gravitating toward character-rich homes" will top everyone's wish lists in 2026. Here are the most stylish trends to try – and the ones to ditch...

Interior trends to try in 2026

Biophilic design

What is biophilic design? It's all about seamlessly bringing nature into our homes through houseplants and more sunlight. You can also achieve an element of the trend by incorporating interiors that are closely linked to nature in their look and feel.

Cherie said the new year is all about embracing natural interiors and textures. "This trend has been growing for years and remains incredibly strong, driven by clients prioritising wellness and nature-inspired design. Limewash, clay finishes, organic shapes, and tactile materials aren’t groundbreaking, but they endure because they support our biophilic needs, the human desire to connect with nature."

© Cherie Lee Interiors /Ray Main 2021 Make your bathroom a total sanctuary © Getty Images Bring the outside in next season

Wellness elements

"With so much emphasis on wellbeing, interiors are increasingly shaped by calm, restorative qualities: reduced noise, softer forms, and even dedicated spaces for yoga, meditation, and quiet retreat," explains Cherie. While you may not have enough room to add a dedicated zen den in your home (still dreaming), I'd suggest adding an electric diffuser for a spa-like feel and curating your bathroom to act as your sanctuary with ultra-fluffy towels and candles aplenty.

Vintage finds

Now more than ever, retro pieces are having a revival. "Quality vintage or second-hand pieces often bring more value, longevity, and soul," says Cherie, so it's time to head down to that local flea market or tap up your nearest thrift shop, because an injection of personality could be just what your home needs.

Sustainable materials as standard

"Sustainability is no longer just a preference; it's becoming an expectation," points out Juliette. "We are seeing a return to natural, responsibly sourced materials: woods with visible grain, stone with organic veining, hand-blown glass, and upcycled pieces that add depth and story to a room." It's a win-win, because not only are these options aesthetically pleasing, but they also tick eco boxes.

© Getty Images Thrift your 70s-style furniture and accessories for an on trend look

Embrace 70s flair

"The 70s continue to influence design in 2026," asserts Juliette. "Think warm timbers, sculptural shapes, ribbed textures, and rich caramel, ochre, and moss palettes." As a Homes Editor with constant press releases and new products dropping in my inbox, I can vouch for the major seventies revival. I've seen lots of curved sofas and wooden sideboards, as well as tables with mid-century-style legs.

Choose warm, earthy colours

For Cherie, calm but warming colours are in for the next season. "Warm neutrals, clay-based colours, soft terracottas, and even muted greens make spaces feel grounded and welcoming. Layering these tones with texture creates rooms that feel calm yet full of character."

Clay pot Frenchic paint Daraee Tapestry Green Wallpaper and wall paint, Graham & Brown

Interior trends to ditch in 2026

Overused arches

Arches and curves are past their sell-by date, according to Cherie. She elaborates: "Don’t overdo arches and curves. They’ve been used everywhere, and when applied without architectural relevance, they start to feel gimmicky." However, there is an exception to the rule. "Use them sparingly and only where they naturally suit the space." This could be in a traditional property, for example, where a unique entranceway works perfectly.

© Getty Images Arches are overdone says Cherie

White walls

While the Pantone Colour of the Year may be 'Cloud Dancer', described as "a whisper of tranquillity and peace in a noisy world," Cherie warns against the use of too much white. "Don't default to stark white walls," she says. "Pure white can feel cold if overused. Choose warmer off-whites or use white selectively to enhance light and contrast."

Polished chrome

While fixtures and fittings are small, they have a big impact, so think carefully about your hardware choices when renovating your home. Juliette advises against polished chrome as "in most homes it can feel cold unless carefully balanced. For 2026, we are seeing a movement toward warmer finishes like brushed nickel, soft bronzes, and antique brass tones, which offer the warmth and understated elegance clients now prefer. Chrome can work beautifully, but it needs the counterbalance of softer textures and natural materials."

Minimalism

"Gone are the days of stark minimalism," declares Juliette. "Homes should feel inviting, layered, and lived in. Spaces that are too pared back can feel soulless; instead, add personality through sculptural lighting, textured wall finishes, bespoke pieces, or even a single dramatic feature in an entrance hallway to set the tone." I agree that the millennial minimalism that we used to see in homes is now being superseded by more daring design choices and quirky elements. Bye bye boring, hello fun!

Meet the experts