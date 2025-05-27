The correct way to haggle a tradesperson – and save hundreds

Haggling a tradesperson. It's a controversial topic. Some say you wouldn't haggle in the supermarket so you shouldn't do so, but others say there's always wiggle room. If you're willing to give it a go, you're going to need my top tips to save money.

If you're not new around here, you'll know I do a lot of DIY – everything from wardrobes to skirting boards and putting up my own blinds. However, there are some things that I will not tackle myself. If I'm calling in the experts, some of the time I'll put my bargaining hat on, swallow my pride and ask for a discount… and most of the time, it works!

Top tips for haggling with your next tradesperson

Get three quotes

Okay, this is a well-known tip but I'm here to tell you that you really, really, really need to do this. If you just get one, you won't have any idea if you're being fully ripped off. Three is the magic number to get a good idea of the ballpark figure your project should cost. I also find interacting with tradespeople during the quote process helps influence my decision about who I pick. It's not always just about price!

© Getty Images Make sure you get multiple quotes

Know what you're prepared to pay

There's a little saying that goes 'something is only worth what you’re willing to pay' and it's true. If you think it’s a fair price, accept it - I don’t always haggle if it's not needed.

Be polite and friendly

You won't get anywhere when haggling if you don't approach it the right way. Saying, "Woah that's expensive" is going to get their back up, but being open, honest and maybe even a little vulnerable will help. We recently had a leak, and I was honest and said to the plumber, "This is an unexpected bill for us" and asked if there was anything that could be done regarding the price.

How I haggled with a recent tradesman

Don't be embarrassed

I'll be honest, my partner finds it so cringy when I'm calling up asking for their "best price" or seeing if there's "anything they can do" about the price, but I think saving a big sum of money is well worth a few seconds of awkward chat. The worst that can happen is they say no, more on that later…



Be prepared for a change of plan

I've had some tradespeople come back to me and say that if I want a cheaper rate they can look at a workaround or use cheaper materials, and in some instances, I've taken them up on this offer. It pays to ask for possible options if the quote is too high for you.

Send extra work their way

Another good way to barter with your tradesperson is to give them extra work and ask for a combination discount. It's a win, win for you and them that way and they don't feel too hard done by for giving you money off.

© Getty Images Send extra work their way and then ask for a deal

Get it in writing

This is a really important point because things can get messy if you agree on a price over the phone. Most respectable tradespeople will send you a quote via email anyway but just make sure you have your new price in writing if you have secured a discount.

Don’t be offended if they say no

Tradespeople are in demand more than ever and they could have plenty of work coming their way, so don’t be surprised if they stay firm on their prices. Also, the cost of materials has soared in recent years so the price they have quoted could be their absolute best deal with them still able to make a living. No means no, you can still accept their first offer.

© Getty Images Once the price is agreed don't start asking for money off

Never haggle after the work has been done

Once a price has been agreed and the work has been carried out, that must be adhered to. The time for bargaining is before any work takes place or materials are purchased.