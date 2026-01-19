8 household items only children from the 1980s will remember

Before smartphones, streaming, and digital everything, 80s households were full of exciting new gadgets that defined a generation. From Walkmans blasting your favourite new Madonna tracks on the way to school to taking the perfect birthday shot with a Polaroid camera, the 80s brought many new devices into our households that made everyday life a little more fun.

Today, we’re stepping back in time to take a look at eight defining household items from the decade – how many do you remember?

Calling felt like an event with a rotary phone

Rotary phones

Before texting or WhatsApp, everyone had to actually talk on the phone – even if calling your friends was much more of a mission. Though the spinning of the rotary dial was tedious – never mind if you accidentally misdialed – the satisfying click-whirr was a reward for your effort that you just don’t get with the latest iPhone.

Massapequa Park, N.Y.: A vinyl record on a record player at Infinity Records in Massapequa Park, New York on Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loraca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)© Newsday via Getty Images

80s living rooms were defined by the vinyl player

Vinyl players

Before they were an old-school aesthetic loved by trendy teens, vinyl players were the ultimate centrepiece of any 80s living room. Music came to life the second you placed the needle on the record – occasionally interrupted by the inevitable pops and crackles that indicated your beloved MJ record needed a bit of a clean.

Cassette personal player music 80s with orange pads headphones© Getty Images

Walkmans brought jam sessions outside of the house

Walkman and cassette tapes

Despite not being the first-ever portable listening experience, the walk Walkman was a huge commercial success, and popularized the concept of truly personal, on-the-go stereo music with headphones. Slide in your tape, press play, and suddenly a bus ride turned into your own personal concert venue – though we’re grateful for the choice Spotify gives us, there’s something nostalgic about lugging that hefty device around.

instant camera© Getty Images

Bedroom walls were adorned with Polaroid snaps

Polaroid cameras

This one was a hit with the previous decade too, and it’s not hard to see why – snapping a photo and watching it develop in your hands seemed like literal magic. These devices prompted a fair few squabbles over who would get to take the picture home – unless you were willing to pose again – but their charm is immortalised in the sleek Polaroid cameras of today.

Old VHS videocassette player with old videotapes on a wooden cabinet with white background© Getty Images

Rewinding the tape was the golden rule of VHS

VHS tapes and VCR

From finding out someone didn’t rewind the tape to desperately trying to find the sweet spot with the tracking dial, movie nights were somewhat more difficult in the age of VHS tapes – though nothing will compare to owning a big box of tapes and showing off when your friends came round.

Alarm clock on a blue and beige background© Getty Images

These noisy devices certainly got us out of bed

Analog alarm clocks

Forget the gentle chimes and pop melodies available on our phones today. Analog alarm clocks were more akin to fire alarms, jolting us out of sleep and blazingly reminding us we were somehow already late for school or work.

Front view of ghetto blaster on wooden table© Getty Images

A hit with teens, not always so with parents

Boomboxes

Though it might not have been a welcome addition for parents, all the cool kids had a boombox tucked away (as best you could, given their size) in their rooms, ready for Prince to soundtrack their study sessions – until being yelled at to “turn it down!” You’d likely get more appreciation for your JVC at a friend’s house.

Vintage analog rangefinder film camera on wooden table with concrete textured wall as background© Getty Images

Film cameras got a huge upgrade in the 80s

Film camera

Before digital photography, snapping shots was a high-stakes mission. With limited space on your film roll, every snap mattered – and there certainly was no option to take 200 tries to get the perfect one. You just popped in a flash cube, snapped the photo, and later watched your memory develop in all its grainy glory.

