How to make your home cosy for autumn

As we march ever closer to October and the days draw in, you may be feeling autumnal. As well as doing the summer to winter switch within your wardrobe, it's time to refresh your interiors for the season too. Here's how to make your home feel ultra cosy, according to the experts! The power of rugs, best candle scents and why you need more lighting…

Why autumn is the season for cosiness

Nick Cryer, founder of renovation company, Berkeley Place, points out why this time of year is when we seek out cosiness. "Autumn invites us to slow down and reconnect with our homes. The shift in light and temperature naturally draws us to create warmer, more intimate interiors layering textures, softening spaces and making the most of architectural details that feel especially atmospheric in the colder months."

© Juliette Byrne Candles and cosy nights by the fire are upon us

How to layer with textiles

Just like your autumn/winter wardrobe, it's time to layer up your home; think blankets, rugs, and cushions to add extra comfort. Sarah Link, Marketing Director at La Redoute, is heralding rugs as the perfect way to add a layer of cosy to your home.

For Nick, "natural materials such as wool, linen and cashmere" are key for "instantly add warmth without overwhelming a room". Cherie Lee of Cherie Lee Interiors agrees that layering natural materials is a good idea. "These additions don’t just look beautiful; they also make a room instantly more inviting," she adds.

"Rugs are one of the most versatile ways to style and switch your home’s look and feel. Whether you're layering textures, zoning open plan spaces, or simply looking to add warmth to your feet in the winter months, a carefully considered rug can instantly elevate your home. Autumn has arrived, so now's the perfect time to swap out the summer interiors. Switching out a lightweight style for richer and cosier textures like shag or wool can instantly create warmth. Paired in a neutral tone like chocolate brown or earthy greens offer a base that complements other colour schemes while keeping up with AW25 trends."

© Cherie Lee interiors / Photo: Ray Main Add interest with rugs, cushions and throws

The best autumn lighting tips

"I always recommend a hierarchy of lighting," interior designer Juliette Byrne reveals. She goes on to explain: "Wall lights for ambience, table lamps for intimacy, and candlelight for atmosphere. In period homes, this layered approach highlights architectural detail beautifully while keeping the room inviting."

Scott Richler of Canadian lighting brand, Gabriel Scott, says lighting should be used to "set the mood at home". "Cosy is all about layering light, opt for layered lighting, a mix of pendants, floor lamps and table lamps, so you can create soft pools of light rather than relying on one bright overhead source. Choose warm-toned bulbs to bring a golden glow, and don’t be afraid to dim the lights and add candles in the evenings for that extra touch of autumnal intimacy."

© Light: Gabriel Scott / Photo: ELENA JASIC Warm hued lights will help your space be more inviting

Autumn scents to adore

Happy candle season to all those who celebrate! Now is the time to draw the curtains and light your fave candle. Other ways to get rich autumn fragrances into your home are with reed diffusers and room sprays. I even like to switch up my Zoflora cleaning scents for the new season! What am I crushing on? Well, I've had my eye on a Molton Brown reed diffuser called Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold, £50 from Cult Beauty/ $69 from Cult Beauty. It has a refined "spiced forest" scent without screaming cloying pumpkin spice.

Wondering what scents to go for? Cherie Lee explains: "Scent can transform a space as much as colour or texture. Subtle notes of wood, amber or spice work wonderfully in the cooler months and complement the organic finishes in a room."

© Design: Juliette Byrne / Photography: James Balston Create cosy nooks in unique spaces

Creating cosy corners and spaces

Find different areas to make special nooks with cosy elements. "Think beyond the obvious, a hallway console can become a warm vignette with seasonal flowers and soft lighting, while a window seat can be dressed with cushions for a moment of retreat. Autumn is about transforming every corner into a place of comfort."