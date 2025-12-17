Inside Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock's reclusive ranch life after swapping 'diamonds for dirt'

Kelly LeBrock made a huge name for herself in the '80s playing Lisa in the 1985 sci-fi comedy Weird Science, but she has since left Hollywood behind for a quiet life.

The 65-year-old now lives like a "recluse" after moving to a ranch in California's Santa Ynez Valley after deciding on a major lifestyle change.

"I don't really go out anymore. I'm sort of a bit of a recluse, but I like it like that," she told The Daily Mail.

Kelly now lives on a property she describes as "a little gem," where she cares for livestock. "I gave up diamonds for dirt," she continued.

"I have a big ranch that I have horses and cattle and dogs and chickens, and I take care of it myself. I have one man, one day a week that comes and helps."

Discussing her home, Kelly added: "It's behind the lake. It's a little gem of its own. I live in church. The countryside there is so incredible."

Kelly has lived on her ranch for over 20 years after relocating for the sake of her three children, daughters Annaliza and Arissa and son Dominic, following her divorce from their father, action movie star Steven Seagal, whom she split from in 1996 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

"When I split with Steven, the divorce was very ugly, and details of the case were on the evening news," the British star told The Daily Mail in 2013.

"I didn't want my kids seeing it, so I simply got rid of the TV. I moved my kids out of L.A. so they could grow up with real people — the kids of gas pump attendants, plumbers and real family people.

"I admit, I became a hermit," Kelly added. "I had absolutely no self-esteem. I hated myself. I decided to swap my old life in Beverly Hills for a new one in the country, in Santa Barbara."

Ranch life

Kelly adapted to ranch life well after admitting she "didn't want to leave the house" following the move.

She now grows all her own vegetables and makes her own cheese and yogurt, a process she calls "exhausting."

However, a major benefit of ranch life for Kelly is that she no longer relies on a gym, admitting she hasn't worked out for years because working on her land full-time "keeps me so fit."

Reiterating the reason for her move to "the wilderness," Kelly told Fox News in 2021: "Hollywood wasn't a place where I wanted to raise my children. My divorce was very much in the press, and I'm just not a Hollywood girl.

"Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors."

She added: "I became famous when I was very young, and it didn't do me a bit of good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everybody."

That same year, Kelly revealed that she had fallen in love again. "I have met a wonderful man that I really respect, and I'm in love for the first time in a very long time," she told Page Six.

"And he's brilliant on top of it. He's a neurologist and one of the best in the country, and it's really nice to have somebody smart to talk to."