Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton's 4 children they shield from the spotlight

You might know Josh Hartnett as one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the 2000s, or perhaps from his sudden resurgence into the spotlight following roles in Oppenheimer and Trap. However, he's back on the big screen this weekend in a very different type of role.

Josh and his actress wife, Tamsin Egerton, best known for playing Chelsea in St. Trinians, are appearing in the upcoming episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, which is also featuring an A-list guest cast including the likes of Succession star Kieran Culkin and David Tennant.

© WireImage for Vanity Fair Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 10, 2024 in California

The 47-year-old and his partner have been together since 2012, and now share four children, whom they typically keep out of the spotlight. However, Josh has frequently shared insight into how being a father has changed him, and often talks about his children. Scroll down to learn everything there is to know about them…

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton's four children

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, towards the end of 2015. Their second and third then arrived in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and, in February 2024, the Celebrity Gogglebox star shared that they had quietly welcomed a fourth.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton at the UK Special Screening of Trap' on July 29, 2024 in London

However, Josh has not publicly disclosed the names of any of his kids, nor has he brought them out for any public appearances.

He previously explained to PEOPLE why he and Tamsin prefer to keep their children away from the spotlight, saying: "We'll try and keep them away from it as much as possible because we want them to have normal upbringings."

Josh and Tamsin keep their kids out of the spotlight

In fact, the couple are raising their children in the English countryside, having settled down in Hampshire after leaving Los Angeles many years ago. Josh is especially committed to the country lifestyle, even tending to goats, which he called "the sweetest animals on the planet" in a 2024 interview with The Guardian.

The Trap star told the publication: "I've always wanted to be around… people generally doing lots of other things that would bring my mind off of my work and force me to grow in different directions. To me, that's the spice of life."

© Getty Images for Saint Laurent Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton attend the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner and party to celebrate Oppenheimer in Los Angeles, California

He also voiced that he doesn't necessarily want his children to follow in his footsteps, explaining: "I mean, I'd have to be if they really wanted to, but I wouldn't encourage it. Not to make it too simplified, but I do think the industry is really tough on girls, and I don't want that for my kids. I also think the industry is tough on actors. We're always waiting for people to say it's okay for us to do our job."

Becoming a father changed everything for Josh Hartnett

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael back in 2016, he explained how transformative fatherhood had been for him. He shared: "It puts things in a totally new perspective.

"Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid – your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while. It's really terrifying, but it's beautiful. I love it more than anything – I wish I would've started earlier."

In 2024, he took his daughters to see Taylor Swift during her iconic 'Eras Tour', which he spoke about to the Associated Press: "I took them to the Eras Tour about two weeks ago when it came to London, to see Taylor Swift, and that was the first big thing they were interested in seeing."