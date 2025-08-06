Where are the stars of Weird Science 40 years later? From an Oscar winner to a 'wrongful death'

1985 teen science comedy Weird Science is just one of several iconic films from the 20th century celebrating a major anniversary this year, like The Sound of Music, Jaws, Back to the Future and more.

The film was just the third directorial production by John Hughes, cementing his popularity after the success of Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club and establishing the early fame for some of the members of the legendary "Brat Pack."

© Getty Images "Weird Science" turned 40 on August 2, 2025!

But what have the stars of the sci-fi fantasy been up to since? As it turns out, several of them have taken very different paths in their lives, here's where they are now…

© Getty Images Anthony Michael Hall aka Gary Anthony Michael Hall, now 57, aimed to break out of being typecast by the "Brat Pack" as a regular on Saturday Night Live in the mid-'80s, plus films like Edward Scissorhands (1990). His most notable credits since include leading the series The Dead Zone (2002-07) and the series Reacher (2025), plus the films The Dark Knight (2008), War Machine (2017) and Halloween Kills (2021). He has been married to actress Lucia Oskerova since 2020 and welcomed a son with her in 2023.

© Getty Images Ilan Mitchell-Smith aka Wyatt Ilan Mitchell-Smith, now 56, only continued acting for a short while after Weird Science, with his last onscreen appearance coming in the 1991 series Silk Stalkings. He has since done brief voiceover work and made cameo TV appearances. Ilan has devoted more time to his work as an academic, holding a doctorate in Medieval Studies and becoming a noted authority on the subject, a professor at Angelo State University, having published several papers on the topic. He married Susannah Demaree in 1995 and they share two kids.

© Getty Images Kelly LeBrock aka Lisa Kelly LeBrock, now 65, experienced major popularity thanks to Weird Science, although her overall filmography is relatively short. She worked in movies and TV on-and-off until her last screen appearance in 2019's Charlie Boy. After her 1986 divorce from Victor Drai, Kelly found love with actor Steven Seagal. They married in 1987 and welcomed three children before ultimately splitting up in 1996. She was married to investment banker Fred Steck from 2007-08, and has since devoted more time to caring for the terminally ill and supporting cancer foundations.

© Getty Images Bill Paxton aka Chet Bill Paxton found notable fame following Weird Science, thanks to movies like Apollo 13 (1995), Twister (1996), A Simple Plan (1998), Edge of Tomorrow, and Nightcrawler (both 2014), plus the TV show Big Love, which earned him three Golden Globe nominations. In 2017, Bill tragically passed away aged 61 of a stroke following complications from an open heart surgery, leaving behind his second wife Louise and their two children. His family filed a "wrongful death" lawsuit against the surgeon and hospital, which was eventually settled in 2022.

© Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. aka Ian Robert Downey Jr., now 60, found major success in the late '80s and early '90s before losing traction due to substance abuse issues. However, he made a major comeback by the mid-aughts, and is now best remembered as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and 2023's Oppenheimer, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has several other notable credits to his name, including Chaplin (1992), Zodiac (2007), Tropic Thunder (2008), and Sherlock Holmes (2009). He welcomed a son, Indio, with his first wife Deborah, who he was married to from 1992 to 2004. He married Susan Levin in 2005 and they've welcomed two children together.

© Getty Images Robert Rusler aka Max Robert Rusler, now 59, has remained out of the spotlight more so than his other co-stars, although has continued making appearances on screen well into the 2020s. After Weird Science, he appeared in several horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985) and Vamp (1986), plus the skateboarding cult film Thrashin' (also 1986). Since then, his other notable appearances include the TV series The Outsiders (1990), Babylon 5 (1994-95), NCIS (2004), 24 (2006), The Closer (2007), Bones (2012), and most recently, the TV movie Jakob's Wife (2021).

© Getty Images Suzanne Snyder aka Deb Suzanne Snyder, now 62, has embraced a life away from the Hollywood machine, appearing in films like Prettykill (1987), Killer Clowns from Outer Space (1988), and bit parts in TV shows like Seinfeld and Family Ties. She took a break from acting after 1999's Malevolence, briefly returning in 2010 for the movie Dancing on a Dry Salt Lake. Not much is known about her personal life beyond the fact that she has three children.