12 trees from White House Christmas' past

It was in 1889 that then President Benjamin Harrison first included a Christmas tree in the White House's winter decorations, though it wasn't until 1894, under Grover Cleveland's administration, that the decorations featured Christmas lights.

Moreover, it wasn't until Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and her seemingly immortal knack for setting trends, that the Christmas decorations at the White House took a far more glamorous turn, when the tradition of decorating in Christmas themes began, starting with her beloved Nutcracker Suite ornaments in 1961.

Take a look below at some of the White House's most magical — and maybe even notorious — decorations of Christmas' past, from among the very first, to Jackie's, to some of the most recent.

1934 Pictured above is President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Christmas tree in the executive mansion's East Room during the second of his 12 years in office. He also had another Christmas tree on the second floor of the White House.



1961 During her husband John F. Kennedy's first year in office, Jackie erected a massive Nutcracker-themed tree in the Blue Room of the White House, where the White House themed Christmas tree has been placed for almost every year since.



1967 True to the colorful 1960s, Lady Bird Johnson, pictured above on the eve of her 55th birthday, decorated 1967's tree with a flower power motif.



1977 Rosalynn Carter, pictured above with husband Jimmy Carter and their daughter Amy Carter, had her tree decorated with ornaments made by members of The Arc of the United States, a disability rights organization advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



1985 In typical 1980s fashion, for Christmas 1985, Nancy Reagan gave a smooch to Dallas star Larry Hagman, who played the legendary J.R. Ewing.



1991 Barbara Bush's 1991 Christmas tree was decorated with 1,200 needlepoint ornaments, including of Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy.



2000 For Hillary and Bill Clinton's last year in the White House, the theme was "Holiday Reflections," and a smaller tree placed in the library was decorated with miniature versions of historic places.



2003 Taking a cue from her mother-in-law Barbara, whose 1989 Christmas tree featured dolls from popular children's books, Laura Bush repeated the theme in 2003.



2009 To celebrate their historic first year in the white house, Michelle and Barack Obama opted for a Reflect, Rejoice, and Renew theme.



2018 Melania Trump was quick to go viral her second year in the White House with her somewhat unorthodox red trees that adorned the East Colonnade, which earlier this year was demolished to make way for Donald Trump's ballroom. The trees were widely mocked, and in a highly-publicized audio recording from that year, which was leaked to CNN two years later, she could be heard complaining about the responsibility of decorating the White House, saying: "I'm working … my [expletive] off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a [expletive] about the Christmas stuff and decorations?"



2022 The Bidens honored both tradition and democracy with their We the People theme in 2022, with each room representing different things that bring people together.


