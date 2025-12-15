12 trees from White House Christmas' past

Revisit some of the White House's Christmas trees through the years, from Jackie Kennedy's to Melania Trump's

John F. Kennedy and U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy standing in front of Christmas tree in the Blue Room, White House, Washington, D.C., USA, Robert Knudsen, White House Photographs, December 13, 1961© Getty Images
While today, people may look at celebrities, Pinterest or TikTok for over the top inspiration for Christmas decorations, for decades, people often looked to the White House to guide how their home might look for the holidays.

It was in 1889 that then President Benjamin Harrison first included a Christmas tree in the White House's winter decorations, though it wasn't until 1894, under Grover Cleveland's administration, that the decorations featured Christmas lights.

Moreover, it wasn't until Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and her seemingly immortal knack for setting trends, that the Christmas decorations at the White House took a far more glamorous turn, when the tradition of decorating in Christmas themes began, starting with her beloved Nutcracker Suite ornaments in 1961. 

Take a look below at some of the White House's most magical — and maybe even notorious — decorations of Christmas' past, from among the very first, to Jackie's, to some of the most recent.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Christmas tree, White House ca. 1934 or 1935© Getty Images

1934

Pictured above is President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Christmas tree in the executive mansion's East Room during the second of his 12 years in office. He also had another Christmas tree on the second floor of the White House.

John F. Kennedy and U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy standing in front of Christmas tree in the Blue Room, White House, Washington, D.C., USA, Robert Knudsen, White House Photographs, December 13, 1961© Getty Images

1961

During her husband John F. Kennedy's first year in office, Jackie erected a massive Nutcracker-themed tree in the Blue Room of the White House, where the White House themed Christmas tree has been placed for almost every year since.

Mrs. Lyndon Johnson, on the eve of her 55th birthday, standing in front of the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room, December 20th, 1967© Getty Images

1967

True to the colorful 1960s, Lady Bird Johnson, pictured above on the eve of her 55th birthday, decorated 1967's tree with a flower power motif.

US First Family as they pose in front of the Christmas tree located in the Blue Room of the White House, Washington DC, December 20, 1977. Pictured are (rear) US First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter, with their daughter, Amy Carter© Getty Images

1977

Rosalynn Carter, pictured above with husband Jimmy Carter and their daughter Amy Carter, had her tree decorated with ornaments made by members of The Arc of the United States, a disability rights organization advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Nancy Reagan launches the Christmas season at the White house 12/9 with a kiss for Santa Claus, also known as Larry Hagman, who stars in the role of J. R. Ewing in TV's Dallas, 1985© Getty Images

1985

In typical 1980s fashion, for Christmas 1985, Nancy Reagan gave a smooch to Dallas star Larry Hagman, who played the legendary J.R. Ewing.

First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush, wife of President George Bush, 41st President of the United States, poses in front of one of the White House Christmas trees in the Blue Room, Washington, D.C, 1991© Getty Images

1991

Barbara Bush's 1991 Christmas tree was decorated with 1,200 needlepoint ornaments, including of Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy.

A tree decorated with miniature versions of historic places stands in the library of the White House December 4, 2000 in Washington DC. First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton announced that ''Holiday Reflections'' will be the White House holiday theme© Getty Images

2000

For Hillary and Bill Clinton's last year in the White House, the theme was "Holiday Reflections," and a smaller tree placed in the library was decorated with miniature versions of historic places.

S First Lady Laura Bush shows reporters the White House Christmas in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, 04 December, 2003© Getty Images

2003

Taking a cue from her mother-in-law Barbara, whose 1989 Christmas tree featured dolls from popular children's books, Laura Bush repeated the theme in 2003.

The official White House Christmas Tree, a Douglas Fir stands 18 1/2 feet high and nearly 13 feet wide, is seen in the Blue Room during the media preview of the White House holiday decorations December 2, 2009 at the White House in Washington, DC. The theme for the 2009 White House holiday decorations is "Reflect Rejoice Renew."© Getty Images

2009

To celebrate their historic first year in the white house, Michelle and Barack Obama opted for a Reflect, Rejoice, and Renew theme.

Trees line the East Colonnade during the White House Christmas preview in the East Wing of the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. © Getty Images

2018

Melania Trump was quick to go viral her second year in the White House with her somewhat unorthodox red trees that adorned the East Colonnade, which earlier this year was demolished to make way for Donald Trump's ballroom. The trees were widely mocked, and in a highly-publicized audio recording from that year, which was leaked to CNN two years later, she could be heard complaining about the responsibility of decorating the White House, saying: "I'm working … my [expletive] off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a [expletive] about the Christmas stuff and decorations?"

Christmas decorations are seen in the entrance and cross hall of the White House as part of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's We the People decorative theme in Washington, DC on November 28th, 2022© Getty Images

2022

The Bidens honored both tradition and democracy with their We the People theme in 2022, with each room representing different things that bring people together.

The 2025 White House Christmas decorations were unveiled on December 1© Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

2025

For her first year back at the White House, Melania chose the theme of Home Is Where the Heart Is, drawn from the joys, challenges, and frequent motion derived from motherhood and business," according to the Office of the First Lady. It's just wonderful to be back. Decorating, bringing unique touches. "It's the first time Gold Star Families are honored with the tree at the heart of the White House and the Blue Room in this way," a spokesperson shared with us.

