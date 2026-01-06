Exclusive: Princess Kate's 'peaceful' country home Anmer Hall facing big change next door

The Prince and Princess of Wales adore spending time at their countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and their sanctuary is set to get even better with an idyllic woodland spa popping up next door.

HELLO! understands that plans have been submitted for neighbouring land, Houghton Estate, to add a spa. The aim is for it to be a "nature-focused retreat," complete with saunas, outdoor plunge pools and copper baths. There will also be 45 cabins so guests can stay overnight at the facilities.

© Bav Media An example of what a new cabin at the woodland spa at Houghton Hall in Norfolk will look like

Houghton, which has partnered with Wyld Cabins, has applied to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council to build 21 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom cabins, which will sit amongst 87.2 acres of woodland in the north-west corner of the estate. The planning statement reads: "Guests are encouraged to experience their natural environment, to slow down, relax, absorb and enjoy the surrounding tranquility."

© Bav Media An image showing the plans for the extensive new woodland spa at Houghton Hall in Norfolk

Due to the rural location, the new cabins will have the most amazing panoramic woodland views, and guests will be able to make the most of the private outdoor bathing areas in total peace. It sounds totally idyllic!

© Bav Media Houghton Hall is hoping to add this wonderful wellness addition

Kate's love for nature and wellness

We know Princess Kate loves to immerse herself in nature and has previously described it as a place for "spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection". In a video which she filmed in the Lake District in April she said she found time in woodlands "meaningful" for finding "balance and a sort of sense of peace". She has also revealed that nature became a "sanctuary" for her family during her cancer treatment and recovery. In 2019, Kate and her children George and Charlotte were spotted at a Norfolk spa, and this will be even closer to home. It sounds as though this proposed addition will be right up Kate's street and perhaps, she'll be one of the first guests through the doors when it opens one day!

© Getty Princess Kate loves the great outdoors

Anmer Hall: a family retreat

Anmer Hall itself is the perfect place for rest and recreation with its swimming pool, garden room and tennis courts. We can see why it is one of their favourite places to stay. In fact, William previously admitted on an Apple Time to Walk episode: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

The decor inside Anmer Hall is warm and cosy

We've occasionally seen glimpses inside the gates and walls of the ten-bed estate, and it still has the warmth of a 'normal' family home despite the grandeur. The family's garden room, for example, features a large wooden dining table, ideal for group gatherings. The yellow painted walls create a positive and uplifting space, and the room is filled with personality with plants, large lamps and plates hanging on the walls.