Prince William and Princess Kate's home with 'bold contemporary elements' is their favourite place to be

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a beautiful cottage home in Windsor called Adelaide Cottage, where they reside with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but it's their bolthole in Norfolk where they go to escape on weekends and in the holidays.

Their glorious 10-bed residence, Anmer Hall, is their favourite place to stay with William previously admitting: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," on an Apple Time to Walk episode.

© Getty, Shutterstock William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage

So what is their sanctuary like? Well, the interiors are pretty special and that's thanks to designer, Ben Pentreath.

Ben's company website describes the brand's signature style. "We have a deep understanding and love of historical interiors of every period, but always infused with a fresh modern sensibility.

"We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building."

The large property was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the then-Queen in 2011, and it then underwent £1.5 million worth of renovations.

Ben was enlisted to use his "quintessentially British" style to transform the interiors of the home, combining a mix of traditional and historical items and a modern flair.

Glimpses inside their country home

A look inside the dining area at Anmer Hall

Over the years, we've been treated to various looks inside the family abode, and it is just as beautiful as expected.

When Princess Kate released a video to celebrate the end of her chemotherapy treatment, the Wales family were seen playing cards at the dining table with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in a very low-key, cute moment.

The decor is a departure from traditional royal style

Their beautiful room features a large wooden dining table, traditional chairs and large doors that open to the glorious gardens. The yellow walls create a positive and uplifting space, and the room is filled with personality with plants, large lamps, plates on the walls and a floor-to-ceiling wooden dresser with crockery inside. Kate has dressed the table with a giant vase of flowers, bringing the outside in.

In one of the other adorable moments in the video, the Princess was seen pushing her youngest on a wooden swing in the back garden. These personalised wooden swings are quite the thing among royals – even Princess Beatrice and Eugenie still have theirs in the gardens of Royal Lodge.

© Kensington Palace Their property has a large garden too

When it was Princess Charlotte's first birthday, the tot had a photoshoot around the property and one of the cute images was shot in a different room, revealing a striped sofa and patterned cushions, as well as a wicker chair.

Princess Charlotte pictured at Anmer Hall

This trendy décor is worlds away from the more formal and very regal look at their London home, Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace. The family retain use of this city base for when their royal responsibilities require them to be in the UK capital.