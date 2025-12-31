Prince William and Princess Kate's 'doll's house' property for informal family life

As the future king and queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, the Prince and Princess of Wales could easily live in a grand palace. However, the couple's home, Forest Lodge, which they share with their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, has piqued the interest of interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, for he believes it is more modest than expected in one particular way.

Speaking to the historian Dr Ed Owens on True Royalty TV, the Changing Rooms star, 60, broke down a key difference between the Waleses' home and that of period properties you would associate with a royal family.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

Why is Forest Lodge different?

"The thing that interests me about the way this house looks, though, is that it's got grand moments like the columns and things like that, but the fact that it's brick, for that period, means that there's something a bit informal about it," Laurence mused. "Often they would have made it look like stone; it could be a lot grander looking. Actually, it's got one of those charming kinds of smiling faces on it."

© Getty William and Kate live in Forest Lodge with their three children

"A bit of a doll's house," he added, with Dr Ed commenting: "A bit of a doll's house, a bit more modest, a bit more formal. This is very William and Kate, let's be honest. They are striving to present themselves as a middle-class, erring on bourgeois family, and historically, members of the British royal family have sought to present this middle-class family image, and that's what we see here. This is a family home, and that is the key to it."

Inside Forest Lodge

Though Forest Lodge, which is situated on the Windsor Home Park estate and has only been the Waleses' home since November, has been deemed "modest" compared to other royal properties, it's far from small and is certainly larger than their previous home at Adelaide Cottage.

© Shutterstock The Wales family used to live in the smaller Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

When moving to Forest Lodge, the royal couple upgraded from a four-bedroom to an eight-bedroom pad, their new residence boasting a sweeping drive, a tennis court, a pond, and a ha-ha wall for extra privacy.

Many years before William and Kate moved into Forest Lodge, it underwent renovations. Back in 2001, the residence was gutted and renovated to the tune of £5.5 million, though it was subject to restrictions on the house's status as a Grade II listed property.

Kate hints at further renovations

More recently, Kate hinted at an updated set of renovations. People reports that during the German state visit earlier this month, Kate told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender: "We are putting together some mood boards for the room, and we will start after Christmas," referring to a room at Forest Lodge.

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, under renovation work in 2001

Mood boards are used in the initial design process to help mindmap the space and as a place to document inspiration. Some people like to use physical boards with tactile swatches and samples, while others compile Pinterest boards or online collages to get them inspired.

Interior designer Leoma Harper told us that renovations could take a "year or more" in a listed property like Kate's. She said: "Any structural or exterior adjustments often need formal consent, which naturally slows the process. This is why redecoration in a listed home can take many months, sometimes a year or more, but that extra care ensures the final result feels cohesive, respectful, and beautifully in tune with the property's character."