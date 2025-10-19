Drew Barrymore's unfiltered selfie inside her Manhattan apartment leaves fans asking the same question

Drew Barrymore has a beautiful apartment in New York City, where she has lived for the past few years to be close to her award-winning daytime show. The Drew Barrymore Show host often shares down-to-earth photos of herself at home, and the most recent picture she shared certainly made a mark! Taking to Instagram, Drew shared a selfie featuring herself relaxing on the couch while holding her pet budgie in one hand and her phone in the other. Perched at the top of the couch was Drew's adorable pet cat, who was staring intensely at the budgie.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Drew Barrymore's relatable home life

A glimpse of the living room could be seen in the background of the photo too, including a beautiful fireplace, a stacked bookshelf and several house plants scattered around the room. In the caption, Drew wrote: "This is how your email finds me. It's found me on the couch with my animals. Sometimes, I just wish we could go back to life before emails!!!! Sometimes, I don't want your email to find me!!"

© Instagram Drew Barrymore's home photo featuring her cat looking at her budgie got fans talking

© Instagram The Drew Barrymore Show star's fans also had a lot to say about her caption

Fans were quick to react to the post, both agreeing with Drew's sentiment while also observing the cat's focus on the budgie. "That cat looks like it’s thinking dinner… with its eyes on the bird…" one wrote, while another replied: "The cat is looking at the bird!" A third added: "Is the cat looking at the bird thinking meal?" Others agreed with Drew's words and took the opportunity to reminisce about life before social media. "Amen Drew, simple times, I miss them, from a fellow Gen X." Another wrote: "I feel the same way. I'll clean my email out and damn if it doesn't fill up again."

© The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore's talk show won three Daytime Emmy Awards

And while Drew does have a busy work schedule, it's certainly paid off, as on Friday night her daytime show took away three Daytime Emmy Awards. The show was awarded the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, Hairstyling & Makeup and Directing Team. Drew was overjoyed at the news, and wrote a heartfelt message of gratitude on social media shortly after accepting the awards.

© Instagram / @llgulino Drew has a legion of fans around the world

She wrote: "I am so grateful for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Talk Series Host. Thank you to every single amazing person that makes @thedrewbarrymoreshow possible. I love each and every one of you so much. "This is not my show. This is our show. To our amazing Directing Team, and Hair and Makeup Teams… congrats on your much deserved #DaytimeEmmy's Awards! I hope we get to do this together forever!" She then added: "Swipe to see how I really feel!" and included a throwback video of her as a child on stage accepting her first ever award - the Young Artist Award - for her role as Gertie in E.T. In the footage, she said: "Thank you very much for this award. I appreciate it very much."