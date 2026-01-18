Inside Perrie Edwards' gorgeous Cheshire mansion to raise 2 kids

It's been a big start to the year for Little Mix alum Perrie Edwards, 32, who just welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Alanis with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. When she's not performing on stage or travelling the world on tour, Perrie's home base is a £3.5 million mansion in Cheshire, which has been renovated into a lavish family home.

Since buying the mansion in 2020, the star has lived there with her first child, four-year-old son Axel, whom she and Alex welcomed in August 2021. The home is located in an exclusive neighbourhood with famous neighbours such as former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

While Perrie and Alex have been engaged since 2022, the couple haven't actually lived together throughout their relationship mainly due to Alex's football team Besiktas being based in Turkey. The couple announced on 17 January that they welcomed their daughter Alanis Valentine with a heartwarming black and white photo of the newborn. "Perfect little angel," Perrie' Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock said, while Jade Thirlwall gushed she was "so happy for you all. And can’t wait to meet her."

Without further ado, take a look at Perrie's gorgeous home to raise her two kids.

© Instagram Grand staircase What better place for an at-home photoshoot than a grand staircase? Perrie has shared several photos over the years posing in front of the staircase in the middle of the hallway, which features black rails for a chic industrial look.

© Instagram/ @perrieedwards The perfect spot to strike a pose! Perrie shared this selfie in 2024 with what appeared to be her grand entryway staircase in the background. The star's upstairs has a gorgeous black banister which you can peek behind her in this pic.

© Instagram/ @perrieedwards To the side of the staircase, the singer has decorated with neutral-coloured furniture and interesting art. After buying her mansion in 2020, Perrie called on interior designer Bethany Riley to help with the renovation process. "We were approached by our clients who asked us to renovate their existing family home, keeping all structural aspects the same," she explained on her website, which is no longer active. "Their wishes were to create a space that felt fresh, sophisticated and contemporary as well as achieving a welcoming and homely ambiance."



© Instagram Neutral colour scheme From the few photos Perrie has shared with fans from her home life, the star has decorated with a gorgeous neutral colour scheme. Here the singer is pictured in front of an oversized circle mirror and chaise in a small nook in the house.

© Instagram/ @perrieedwards At-home studio Perrie revealed in a 2025 interview that she has an at-home recording studio which has been given a wholesome nickname by her son. "It’s actually called Studio 22, but when I started making my album and recording in there, my son would just call it The La La Room and that kind of stuck," she told Hot Press. The home studio is where Perrie recorded her self-titled debut album which she almost called 'The La La Room' before settling on Perrie. In an interview with Rollercoaster, Perrie revealed Alex was the one who built the home studio for her. "Alex built a studio in our house. Honestly, when he mentioned that he was doing that for me, I was like, ‘Where did I find you?!’ "He knew I wanted to be a mum and wanted to be at home, but he also knew my passion and loves are music and singing. So he just said, ‘Let’s connect the two'," she recalled.

Perrie and Alex's living situation

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2024, Perrie revealed she hasn't lived with her fiancé before.

"When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off," the singer shared.

"We've never lived together, the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together," the 'Touch' singer elaborated. "We're very laid back and very chilled."