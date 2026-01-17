Robbie Williams' £100m property portfolio just got bigger - with purchase 4,300 miles away

Robbie Williams has kicked off 2026 with a bang with the release of his new studio album, Britpop on the horizon. However, he and his wife, Ayda Williams (née Field) have also seen some major changes in their personal life too, especially with regards to their home life.

The family already have an incredibly impressive property portfolio, with multiple properties both in the singer's home country, the United Kingdom and on the other side of the Atlantic. That being said, recent reports have suggested that the former Take That member has branched out further once again.

Scroll down to look through Robbie Williams' £100 million property portfolio, including his recent purchase 4,300 miles away…

© Instagram Ayda and Robbie often share glimpses inside Holland Park, Kensington In 2014, Robbie and his wife bought a Grade II-listed home in the coveted suburb Holland Park, in Kensington. It reportedly cost £17.5 million, and was formerly owned by the late film director, Michael Winner. The 51-year-old planned to develop the building to turn it into a family home, according to The Standard, which also put him into a long-running planning permission conflict with his neighbour, Jimmy Page, the guitarist for Led Zeppelin. After many changes and difficulties, including an enormous basement with a swimming pool and spa facilities, they completely overhauled the house and turned it into their primary residence.

© Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Miami, Florida The second most recent addition to Robbie and Ayda's collection of homes was a record-breaking one; the impressive Florida mansion cost them an enormous $40 million USD, making it the most expensive sale in the history of the area. Though that was the cost of the estate itself, in Coral Gables, a city near Miami, the family opted to spend a further $5 million on the furnishings inside. It features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two separate powder rooms, a gargantuan pool, and a 75-foot dock outside.

© Getty Images The Bahamas As of yet, we haven't had a glimpse at Robbie's home in the Bahamas, but it is known that the singer purchased a luxury property in the Caribbean island country towards the end of last year. According to a report in The Standard, he updated the filing for some of his companies to show that he is currently resident in the Bahamas, as of 1 December 2025. Could this mean that there's a bigger family move on the horizon?