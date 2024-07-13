Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci lead celebrity arrivals at Day 13 of Wimbledon
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
A split image of Stanley Tucci and Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci lead celebrity arrivals at Day 13 of Wimbledon

See the all-star line-up making their way to SW19...

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Share this:

There are just two days left of Wimbledon 2024 and day 13 of the annual tennis tournament did not disappoint with its slew of celebrity faces stepping out in SW19.

Whilst the Princess of Wales won't be appearing until tomorrow, Saturday will see either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova take the trophy following the highly anticipated women's final. 

As well as world-class tennis, no doubt the stars who grace the grounds will be dressed to the nines in killer outfits and we cannot wait to see who will be in the stands this weekend. 

So far Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci have been pictured, as well as The Crown star Meg Bellamy and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of wonderful celebrity arrivals on day 13 of Wimbledon…

1/13

A photo of Pierce Brosnan alongside Judy Crraymer

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and producer Judy Craymer were pictured on day 13 looking fabulous. The Mamma Mia actor rocked a navy blue suit and white shirt, whilst Judy looked chic in an all-black ensemble. 

2/13

Stanley Stucci wearing a navy blue suit© Dave Benett

Stanley Tucci

The Hunger Games actor was all smiles as he posed for the camera at Wimbledon on Saturday rocking a deep blue suit and classic white shirt.

3/13

Emma Bellamy wearing a blue two piece at Wimbledon© Eamonn M. McCormack

Emma Bellamy

The Crown star famous for portraying the Princess of Wales in the latest series of the Netflix show looked stunning as she graced the AELTC. Emma opted for a crisp white shirt and matching trousers.

4/13

James Norton© Karwai Tang

James Norton

Happy Valley star James Norton was pictured smiling for the camera in front of Centre Court. The actor opted for a light grey suit.

5/13

Nicola Coughlan© Karwai Tang

Nicola Coughlan

Lady Whistledown herself caused quite the stir at Wimbledon on Saturday, donning a black maxi dress and matching blazer. Adding a touch of Wimbledon glamour, she slipped on a pair of white love-heart sunglasses.

6/13

P!NK© Karwai Tang

P!NK

Pop star P!NK graced the AELTC wearing a fabulous white jumpsuit adorned with black and red stripes.

7/13

Jordan Dunn© Karwai Tang

Jordan Dunn

Supermodel Jordan Dunn didn't dissapoint when it came to her look, stepping out in her Wimbledon whites. She opted for a figure-enhancing halterneck lace gown and looked sensational!

8/13

Golda Rosheuvel© Karwai Tang

Golda Rosheuvel

The Bridgerton actress was a vision in blue for the day's proceedings. Golda slipped on a fabulous denim dress adorned with light blue denim flowers.

9/13

Hugh Jackman© Eamonn M. McCormack

Hugh Jackman

The Greatest Showman star couldn't have looked happier when he stepped out at day 13 in a chic navy blue suit.

10/13

Maya Jama© Karwai Tang

Maya Jama

The Love Island host never dissapoints when it comes to her fashion and on Saturday it was no different. Maya chose a glamouros cream two-piece adorned with stunning rose-inspired embellshments on one shoulders.

11/13

Joe Alwyn© Karwai Tang

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn was seen wearing a pin-striped shirt and black trousers as he posed for a photo outside centre court.

12/13

Gwendoline Christie © Eamonn M. McCormack

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie showed off her sartorial prowess in a chic grey suit and white shirt.

13/13

Dame Kelly Holmes wearing a black and white dress© Eamonn M. McCormack

Dame Kelly Holmes

Dame Kelly Holmes oozed Wimbledon glamour in an ultra-chic black and white dress.

Ons Jabeur's tennis career in numbers

Meet tennis player Ons Jabeur 

Date of Birth: 28 August 1994

Place of Birth: Ksar Hellal, Tunisia

Nationality: Tunisian

Profession: Professional Tennis Player

Highest Singles Ranking: No. 2 (achieved on June 2022) Grand Slam Singles 

Performances: Australian Open: Quarterfinalist (2020) French Open: Quarterfinalist (2020 )Wimbledon: Runner-up (2022, 2023) US Open: Runner-up (2022) 

Notable Achievements: First Arab Woman: To win a WTA title (Birmingham Classic, 2021)To reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam (Australian Open, 2020)To reach the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open

Background and Personal Life: Started playing tennis at the age of three. Trained at the Lycée Sportif d'El Menzah, a national sports high school in Tunisia. Fluent in Arabic, French, and English. Married to Karim Kamoun, a former fencer who also serves as her fitness coach.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More