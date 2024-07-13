Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci lead celebrity arrivals at Day 13 of Wimbledon

There are just two days left of Wimbledon 2024 and day 13 of the annual tennis tournament did not disappoint with its slew of celebrity faces stepping out in SW19.

Whilst the Princess of Wales won't be appearing until tomorrow, Saturday will see either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova take the trophy following the highly anticipated women's final.

As well as world-class tennis, no doubt the stars who grace the grounds will be dressed to the nines in killer outfits and we cannot wait to see who will be in the stands this weekend.

So far Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci have been pictured, as well as The Crown star Meg Bellamy and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of wonderful celebrity arrivals on day 13 of Wimbledon…

1/ 13 Pierce Brosnan Pierce Brosnan and producer Judy Craymer were pictured on day 13 looking fabulous. The Mamma Mia actor rocked a navy blue suit and white shirt, whilst Judy looked chic in an all-black ensemble.

2/ 13 © Dave Benett Stanley Tucci The Hunger Games actor was all smiles as he posed for the camera at Wimbledon on Saturday rocking a deep blue suit and classic white shirt.

3/ 13 © Eamonn M. McCormack Emma Bellamy The Crown star famous for portraying the Princess of Wales in the latest series of the Netflix show looked stunning as she graced the AELTC. Emma opted for a crisp white shirt and matching trousers.



4/ 13 © Karwai Tang James Norton Happy Valley star James Norton was pictured smiling for the camera in front of Centre Court. The actor opted for a light grey suit.

5/ 13 © Karwai Tang Nicola Coughlan Lady Whistledown herself caused quite the stir at Wimbledon on Saturday, donning a black maxi dress and matching blazer. Adding a touch of Wimbledon glamour, she slipped on a pair of white love-heart sunglasses.

6/ 13 © Karwai Tang P!NK Pop star P!NK graced the AELTC wearing a fabulous white jumpsuit adorned with black and red stripes.

7/ 13 © Karwai Tang Jordan Dunn Supermodel Jordan Dunn didn't dissapoint when it came to her look, stepping out in her Wimbledon whites. She opted for a figure-enhancing halterneck lace gown and looked sensational!

8/ 13 © Karwai Tang Golda Rosheuvel The Bridgerton actress was a vision in blue for the day's proceedings. Golda slipped on a fabulous denim dress adorned with light blue denim flowers.



9/ 13 © Eamonn M. McCormack Hugh Jackman The Greatest Showman star couldn't have looked happier when he stepped out at day 13 in a chic navy blue suit.

10/ 13 © Karwai Tang Maya Jama The Love Island host never dissapoints when it comes to her fashion and on Saturday it was no different. Maya chose a glamouros cream two-piece adorned with stunning rose-inspired embellshments on one shoulders.

11/ 13 © Karwai Tang Joe Alwyn Joe Alwyn was seen wearing a pin-striped shirt and black trousers as he posed for a photo outside centre court.



12/ 13 © Eamonn M. McCormack Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie showed off her sartorial prowess in a chic grey suit and white shirt.



13/ 13 © Eamonn M. McCormack Dame Kelly Holmes Dame Kelly Holmes oozed Wimbledon glamour in an ultra-chic black and white dress.

