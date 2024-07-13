Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci lead celebrity arrivals at Day 13 of Wimbledon

There are just two days left of Wimbledon 2024 and day 13 of the annual tennis tournament did not disappoint with its slew of celebrity faces stepping out in SW19.
Whilst the Princess of Wales won't be appearing until tomorrow, Saturday will see either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova take the trophy following the highly anticipated women's final.
As well as world-class tennis, no doubt the stars who grace the grounds will be dressed to the nines in killer outfits and we cannot wait to see who will be in the stands this weekend.
So far Pierce Brosnan and Stanley Tucci have been pictured, as well as The Crown star Meg Bellamy and Dame Kelly Holmes.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of wonderful celebrity arrivals on day 13 of Wimbledon…