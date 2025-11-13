Kourtney Kardashian goes all out for Travis Barker's 50th birthday — and check out his dramatic cake

While Travis Barker won't be officially turning 50 until Friday, November 14, he received the sweetest early birthday surprise from his wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder took to her social media page to share how she was giving her husband a night of his own to marvel at, taking the concept of an "intimate candlelight dinner" and bumping it up to a Kardashian level of extravagance. And it all began with the entryway of their Calabasas home, which the mom-of-four had decorated with scores of candles.

"My husband's turning 50!!" she wrote alongside a clip of her walking up the stairway leading to their elaborate stone arch entry, decorated in many candles of varying sizes that took it from simply romantic to their own brand of gothic. That theming carried forward into the interiors as well, with Kourtney, 46, sharing a few more pictures of the dinner to follow.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her husband Travis Barker's 50th birthday with an early dinner

"Threw him a birthday dinner to celebrate," she penned with a snap of her home's high arched ceiling flooded with scores of off-white balloons, bathed in subtle candlelight, with black strings hanging off them, another one of their gothic touches. And then it cut to the dinner table, featuring more black ornate tableware that the couple has come to embrace in their home.

And then there was the cake, a large star-shaped vanilla cream cake, covered in frosting all around the edges plus little star appliqués, five lit candles, and the words "HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY TRAVIS" written on it. Some of the remaining food and drink from the birthday dinner could be seen in the background of Kourtney's snap as well. Take a look at a snippet of the home's decor below...

Travis may well be entering his 50s with a brand new outlook on life and fitness, especially with his organization Run Travis Run taking bigger shape over the past year, expanding into marathons around the country, his latest 5K even involving Kourtney. "My goal every day is to run three miles before showtime," he told Uproxx of the inspiration behind Run Travis Run.

© Instagram His birthday cake also got a themed look, shaped like a star to match his branding

"So I was doing it. I had the idea, 'Well, why don't I do it with people who also love to run and touch base with that community of people?' Then I figured out a way to partner with CORE and give back," he continued. "It was a no-brainer for me, and we threw our first one last year. Originally, I was going to the Boys and Girls Club and donating in every city we went to, but CORE figured out what every city needs."

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis have been married since 2022

He also saw his run club as a way for people who find themselves uninterested in, or even intimated by, exercise and running to build community and start at their own pace, literally speaking. "You could come walk three miles, come jog three miles. Come do whatever you want for three miles. I felt the same way for forever."

© Instagram The couple often give their home a minimalist but suitably grandiose update for special occasions

The Blink-182 drummer explained that he doesn't really consider himself "an athlete or a jock or whatever," but does enjoy running. "You don't need any fancy gear. I didn't have running shoes up until a year and a half ago. It was more about figuring it out. I'm probably still learning how to run correctly, like no one's ever shown me how to run. But that's the beautiful thing about it."