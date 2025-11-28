Why Glenn Close swapped sprawling New York estate for 'modest' 3-bed Montana home

Glenn Close could live anywhere in the world thanks to her $50 million net worth, but she decided to put family first when it came to choosing her forever home.

The 78-year-old actress previously lived in a sprawling estate in Bedford Hills, Westchester County, New York, but she revealed that she relocated to Bozeman, Montana, full-time in 2019 after owning properties in the area on and off since the '80s.

Glenn admitted that the biggest reason she decided to move was to be closer to "all of my siblings," who live in the area.

Speaking about her new home earlier this year, the Fatal Attraction star told The Wall Street Journal: "Today, my home is in Bozeman, Montana. All of my siblings live here."

She added: "My modest, 1892 brick house has a porch where I can see the mountains and say hi to neighbors."

Glenn reportedly bought her home via a trust in 2016 for an undisclosed sum, but it wasn't until three years later, when she listed her New York property for $3.6 million (it sold for $2.8 million the following year), that she made Bozeman her official home.

© Instagram Glenn moved to Bozeman, Montana, full-time in 2019

The 2,316 square-foot property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is next door to her sister, Jessie's, house, while her other sister, Tina, lives nearby, and her brother, Alex, lives in the area too.

The Hollywood star is so close to her siblings that she revealed her plans to build a bigger house nearby, which will act as a "family sanctuary."

"I'm building a larger house about a half-hour outside of town," she said. "It's going to be my Zen farmhouse and our family sanctuary. In the back will be a stone cottage, reminding me of the best years of my childhood."

© Google Maps Glenn's 2,316 square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms

In a 2021 interview with Mountain Outlaw magazine, Glenn confessed that she "never used to get homesick" before she made Bozeman her permanent home.

"I shot a film in Canada during the winter. It was fun and lovely, but I was homesick, and I never used to get homesick," she said at the time.

© Instagram Glenn loves to sit on her porch and say 'hi to neighbors'

"Not only is Bozeman my home, but I couldn't wait to get back here. When I left to go to that job, [her sisters] Jessie and Tina were there to see me off at the airport. It was so great. I've come to realize how much I dread going away."

Admitting she wants to build a "legacy" she can pass down to her daughter, Annie Starke, who also moved to Montana to be closer to family, Glenn explained: "When I was little, I got solace in nature, and that has never changed.

© Instagram Glenn moved to Bozeman because her siblings live in the area

"I always tried to create that same potential for my family, especially now to come back here and be with my siblings and have a piece of land outside of town that will always be here for my daughter and her children.

"That's my legacy. I just feel incredibly lucky. I do think these will be the best years of my life."