Tom Cruise channels Top Gun amid new Hollywood lifestyle after fleeing £35m London home

It's no secret that Tom Cruise likes to do all of his own stunts, and on February 4, it was a case of life imitating art as he headed out on his first public outing since fleeing his £35 million London home in January.

Going full Top Gun, the actor, 63, was seen riding down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood towards the Sunset Tower Hotel, the Mission: Impossible star was on his bright red Ducati Panigale motorcycle, which, in the UK, retails for around £31,000 ($42,000). Riding the V4 model of the Italian-made superbike, Tom wore a black crash helmet and a leather jacket as he waved to onlookers before heading inside.

© BACKGRID Tom Cruise was spotted riding towards the Sunset Tower Hotel

Tom's Hollywood outing

It comes amid Tom's abrupt return to his native United States, having moved out of his apartment in Knightsbridge. In January, staff at the luxury apartment block were seen packing up and removing boxes from the pad he purchased in 2021. The reason for his move is yet to be explained by Tom himself, but fans will no doubt be surprised by the decision, as he has had a long and public love affair with the UK.

© GC Images Tom Cruise was spotted in his bike leathers in Los Angeles

Tom admitted in 2022: "I guess I am an Anglophile. I spend a lot of time in Britain, and that's not just for work reasons. I just love being here.

"It's a fantastic blend of old and new... Britain is trendy, too, and has a lot that other countries then copy," he added.

© Getty Images Tom has a friendly relationship with William and Kate

However, a recent break-in near Tom's residence is said to be a factor contributing to his swift exit. The movie star's apartment overlooked Hyde Park, where a series of high-profile crimes had taken place, with the most recent being a daylight robbery at a Bucherer, the luxury Swiss watch retailer, situated on the ground floor of One Hyde Park, which is thought to be his residence. A source told the Daily Mail that this event was the turning point for Tom.

© WPA Pool The Prince Of Wales and Tom Cruise attended London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in February 2024

Where will Tom live now?

Now that Tom has landed back on American soil, fans will be left wondering where he will take up permanent residence. He owns a multi-level penthouse in Clearwater, Florida, which he purchased for $9.5 million in 2017.

It is situated in the Skyview tower, just blocks from the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, of which the A-lister is a member. The space features four bedrooms, as well as a private movie theater, gym, bar, and games room.

© ImaZins via Getty Images Tom also owns a home in Florida

The building is known for its high-level security measures, including 24/7 on-site personnel, a specialized concierge service, and gated covered parking via secure access. The Clearwater penthouse is also famous for having a private car elevator and a Mission: Impossible style car elevator that lifts his vehicles directly to his private garage.