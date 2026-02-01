Julia Roberts' PDA-filled photo with husband Danny Moder provides look inside sprawling family home

Julia Roberts took to social media for a rare and gushing tribute over the weekend to her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder.

The actress, 58, has been married to the cinematographer since 2002. They met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican while both were with other people (Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt, Danny was married to Vera Steimberg).

© Getty Images Julia Roberts shared a gushing birthday tribute to her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder

However, soon after, they entered into a relationship with each other, tying the knot soon after Danny's divorce from Vera was finalized. They got married at Julia's Taos, New Mexico ranch on July 4, 2002. They've since welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, now 21, and youngest son Henry, now 18.

On Saturday, January 31, Julia celebrated Danny's 57th birthday with an adorable snapshot of the pair caught mid-embrace, with Danny ruffling his wife's auburn hair.

© Instagram The actress shared a glimpse inside what looked to be their home of the couple mid-embrace

While it's not specified where the shot was taken, it was likely inside one of the couple's many sprawling properties. The family is primarily based in Malibu, California, but they also own homes in Hawai'i, a Victorian-style estate in San Francisco, plus the aforementioned Taos ranch.

The photo showcased a penchant for earth tones and classic wooden cottage-style interiors, from a dark-toned sloped roof to white paneled walls, patterned armchair and rugs, a large wooden screen created across the wall with a guitar holder, black and white framed photographs, a wood burning stove, and an overall rustic home sense.

"My fav day. My fav man," Julia captioned the snap, adding the hashtags "#131" and "#WLF," with celebrity friends like Ali Wentworth, Andrea Orbeck, Rita Wilson and Genevieve Herr chiming in with birthday wishes for Danny as well.

Despite being one of the busiest working actors in the business, being home with her family is where the Erin Brockovich star finds the most joy, despite now being an empty nester with all three of her kids off at college.

"I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker," she previously told the New York Times. "For so much of my children's younger life they would see their dad go off and I would work a little, but they almost didn't notice. It was like I was only gone when they were napping or something."

"But as they get older, and particularly with my daughter, I do have a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it's meaningful to me — so meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with."

© Getty Images The pair first met on set in 2000, eventually tying the knot over July 4 weekend in 2002

She specifically cites leaving home to film 2013's August: Osage County as an example of the dichotomy. "I remember talking to Danny about it, and he said: 'At some point you were going to have to leave us to work.'"

"'Wouldn't you rather roll those dice in a situation like this, where you have a good understanding of what you're going to be doing and the people you're going to be working with?'," with the star adding: "That's the female plight. That feeling of leaving is hard."