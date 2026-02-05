King Charles bent the royal rules for 'emotional' first at 1,000-room home

His Majesty King Charles III's documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, is launching on Amazon's Prime Video on 6 February, and ahead of the live date, the monarch hosted his very own film premiere at his royal residence, Windsor Castle.

This is the first time ever that a film premiere has been held at any royal home, and it required one royal rule to be waived. The castle's official website states: "Photography and filming, including wearable devices, are not permitted inside the State Apartments or St George's Chapel," and normally content creator filming anywhere on the property requires special permission from the RCT, but this special occasion allowed influencers to snap away, documenting their experience. In fact, the Windsor team even created a special backdrop for VIP visitors to have their photos taken.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla applaud during the premiere of Prime Video's Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on January 28, 2026

Kate Winslet (who voices the film), Dame Judi Dench and Sir Rod Stewart were among the glittering stars invited to the preview, along with HELLO!'s Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon. The film was aired in the historic Waterloo Chamber and after the screening, a champagne reception was held at St George's Hall for the 200 attendees.

© Getty Images Kate Winslet narrated the documentary and attended the premiere

What is Finding Harmony: A King's Vision about?

The film is all bout His Majesty's eco efforts and his vision for the future of our planet. The 90-minute show is an explanation of Charles' life-long passion and it also includes archive footage of key moments throughout his life, which is where son Prince Harry and brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor make brief appearances.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who attended the screening said: "I was very moved by the film, actually. It was a very personal, heartfelt journey and really told a story that is very emotional for him."



© PA King Charles III at Dumfries House, Cumnock, during filming for Finding Harmony: A King´s Vision

Charles' mission to spearhead environmental changes is seen across his royal properties up and down the country, where the royal has made significant amendments in the name of future-proofing. During renovations at Windsor Castle to replace the old leaking roof, Charles took the opportunity to give the historic home an eco-upgrade with solar panels. He has implemented a variety of conservation and sustainability measures at Sandringham Estate, too. Changes include introducing a biomass boiler to heat the property, adding a huge solar farm and plans for a (albeit controversial) slurry pit, which is a pool of animal waste used for organic fertiliser.

© Getty Images The Sandringham estate has been given an eco overhaul

In the documentary, His Majesty said: "We're actually destroying our means of survival, all the team. To put that back together again is possible, but we should have been doing it long ago. We've got to do it as fast as we can now.

"The underlying principles behind what I call harmony, I think we need to follow if we're going to somehow ensure that this poor old planet can support so many. It's unlikely there's anywhere else."